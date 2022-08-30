CW+ Premium Content/E-Handbooks

Thank you for joining!
Access your Pro+ Content below.
August 2022

A Computer Weekly buyer’s guide to customer and employee experience management

Sponsored by ComputerWeekly.com

Businesses are facing new challenges to meet the expectations of customers and employees. In this 14-page buyer’s guide, Computer Weekly looks at the benefits of the experience economy, the customer service implications of always-on mobile users and how digital platforms can engage customers across all channels.

Table Of Contents

  • How the concept of a positive employee experience has come of age.
  • What’s driving higher expectations of customer service teams.
  • Looking at digital experience platforms’ role in engaging customers across all channels.

More CW+ Content

View All