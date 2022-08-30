CW+ Premium Content/E-Handbooks
Access your Pro+ Content below.
A Computer Weekly buyer’s guide to customer and employee experience management
Sponsored by ComputerWeekly.com
Businesses are facing new challenges to meet the expectations of customers and employees. In this 14-page buyer’s guide, Computer Weekly looks at the benefits of the experience economy, the customer service implications of always-on mobile users and how digital platforms can engage customers across all channels.
Table Of Contents
- How the concept of a positive employee experience has come of age.
- What’s driving higher expectations of customer service teams.
- Looking at digital experience platforms’ role in engaging customers across all channels.
Access this CW+ Content for Free!
More CW+ ContentView All
-
E-Handbook
Personalized content solidifies the customer experienceDownload
-
E-Handbook
Infographic: Top 10 ways to improve Customer ExperienceDownload
-
Buyer's Handbook
Customer experience management enhances branding and successDownload
-
E-Handbook
Customer identity and access management: Why now and how?Download