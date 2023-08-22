CW+ Premium Content/E-Handbooks

August 2023

A Computer Weekly buyer’s guide to auditing and testing data models

Sponsored by TechTarget ComputerWeekly.com

Generative AI has arrived on the scene with a multitude of ethical issues. In this 13-page buyer’s guide, Computer Weekly explores those considerations, assesses data classification tools and looks at how to improve test data management

Table Of Contents

  • Why ChatGPT is driving interest in AI and raising ethical considerations.
  • Assessing data classification tools, what they do and who makes them.
  • Addressing the issues surrounding poor practices in test data management.

