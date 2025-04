Ransomware-Angriff: Hitachi Vantara nimmt Server offline

Die Kundeninformation von Hitachi Vantara im Originalwortlaut

Dear Valued Customer and Partner,

On April 26, 2025, Hitachi Vantara experienced a ransomware incident that has resulted in a disruption to our systems, as well as to Hitachi Vantara Manufacturing. Upon detecting the suspicious activity, we immediately launched our incident response protocol and engaged third-party subject matter experts to support our investigation and remediation process, including the engagement of Unit42 to support the remediation process.

Additionally, we proactively took our servers offline in order to contain the incident. As a result, certain applications and portals will be inaccessible. They will remain offline until we have validated it is safe to restore them and additionally, we have restricted inbound and outbound traffic to our main data center. For self-hosted customers, you are able to access your data as normal. We are currently unable to monitor our Hitachi Vantara storage array environments, and Hitachi Remote Ops and Support Connect are currently inaccessible.

We apologize for any inconvenience this incident may cause. Please know our teams are working as quickly as possible with our external third-party subject matter experts to remediate this incident and bring our systems back online in a secure manner.

At this time, we are unable to provide a specific timeline for restoration. While we will try to provide as much information as we make progress, our investigation is in its early stages and we have limited information to share at this time.

We want to do everything in our power to support our customers. We understand this news is difficult, but our goal is to remain transparent as we work to resolve this incident. I am committed to providing you with pertinent updates as they become available.

Please reach out to your Account Manager if you have any questions.

Thank you for your understanding.

Best Regards,

Hitachi Vantara