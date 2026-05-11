Channel moves: Who’s gone where?

A number of personnel moves caught our attention last week, either as a result of their direct impact on the channel or as a result of the position their new employer plays in the broader partner ecosystem.

SCC The channel player has appointed Alexandra Wilkinson as UK head of public sector. She comes to the role with a decade and a half of experience, with senior roles at Microsoft and Vodafone under her belt. Joining SCC in the wake of the arrival of the channel player’s recently appointed UK CEO, Russell Brown, Wilkinson will be charged with helping grow the contribution from the public sector side of the business. “Alex’s background allows her to navigate the complex regulatory and technological challenges facing the public sector today. The blend of rigour, sales excellence and deep expertise in technology makes her the ideal leader for our public sector function,” said Brown. “As we continue to strengthen our position in the UK market, her leadership will be vital in helping our customers navigate an increasingly complex technological landscape,” he added.

TXP The systems integrator has made a couple of hires, Mathew Graves and Will Barton, who become head of public sector sales and enterprise sales director, respectively. Both have experience and impressive CVs to lean on as they take on the fresh challenge at TXP. “Mat and Will are both outstanding sales leaders, so we are delighted to welcome them to TXP,” said Peter McShane, chief commercial officer at TXP. “Their proven experience in building and leading high-performing technology sales teams really stood out. We look forward to drawing on their domain expertise as we continue to grow and support organisations’ transformation across sectors,” he added. We are confident that Staffan will accelerate the company’s growth trajectory and deepen the value we deliver to our customers and partners Sebastian Inger, Eficode

Eficode The artificial intelligence (AI) and services firm has given Staffan Strand the chance to make a difference as its CEO. He comes with a CV that spans time at consulting and managed services firms, and he was most recently president and chairman of the Nexer Group. He takes up the Eficode role next week and will be tasked with driving growth at the firm. “Staffan brings exactly the combination of operational rigour and strategic vision that Eficode needs for the next chapter of expansion,” said Sebastian Inger, chairman of Eficode. “His track record of driving growth and building high-performing teams across international markets made him the standout candidate. We are confident he will accelerate the company’s growth trajectory and deepen the value we deliver to our customers and partners,” he added.

Vertiv The digital infrastructure player has rolled out the red carpet to welcome Frieda He as chief procurement officer. She brings almost two decades of experience across automotive and electrification businesses. “Frieda He is a proven global leader with deep experience building and scaling resilient, sustainable supply chains,” said Gio Albertazzi, chief executive officer of Vertiv. “Her expertise in complex, multinational procurement environments and her track record of driving operational discipline and value creation will be critical as Vertiv continues to scale to meet accelerating demand from AI-driven and high-density digital infrastructure.”

One Identity The security player has appointed Randy Menon as chief product and marketing officer. He most recently served as senior vice-president of product at Tanium. “Randy is a product leader with decades of operational experience and has developed a strong instinct and mechanism to deeply understand what customers want,” said Praerit Garg, CEO of One Identity. “The way enterprises manage both human and non-human identities is changing faster than at any point in the last decade. It is critical that our products continue to grow in step with those challenges.” We’re bringing in leaders across engineering and channel to accelerate innovation and help partners improve customers’ security posture and AI governance Grady Summers, Netwrix

Netwrix The identity and data security player has made a trio of appointments, with Avesta Hojjati becoming chief technology officer, Marcin Gierlak joining as vice-president of engineering and Kraków site leader, and Natalie Tomlin stepping in as head of channel for North America. “With AI fuelling both external attackers and data leakage, our customers are confronted by security challenges that are more complex than ever – more identities, more data, more risk,” said Grady Summers, CEO of Netwrix. “We’re bringing in leaders across engineering and channel to accelerate innovation and help partners improve customers’ security posture and AI governance.”

Paessler The IT and operational technology (OT) monitoring specialist has welcomed Mav Turner as chief product officer. His CV includes time at Kentik and Tricentis. “Monitoring is at the heart of how IT and OT teams keep their organisations running,” said Turner. “What excites me about joining Paessler is that PRTG already solves problems that matter. It deploys fast, monitors everything from datacentres to factory floors, and gives teams visibility without adding complexity. My goal is to build on that foundation.”