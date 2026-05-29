Channel catch-up: News in brief

Despite the Bank Holiday, there was still time for distributors to expand their portfolios, vendors to launch fresh partner programmes, and for customers to be offered training to improve their security knowledge.

Climb Channel Solutions The distributor has signed a deal to handle security player Fortra in the UK & Ireland. The vendor has worked with the channel partner in North America and is looking to replicate that relationship on this side of the Atlantic. Gerard Brophy, CRO of Climb, stated: “After a successful period of growing Fortra’s business in North America, replicating this across UK&I was a natural next step. Our aim is always to respond to market demand where we see it, and as AI [artificial intelligence] adoption and regulation increases, Fortra addresses the need for platform consolidation.”

Kainos The channel player has been awarded a contract with the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra) worth up to £150m to help deliver digital-first public services. Kainos will be providing over an initial four-year period, a range of digital services across Defra. “We are delighted to have been appointed to the Defra ADMS Plus contract and to be partnering with Defra to deliver high-impact digital services that restore nature, support growth and enhance security,” said Daniel Kemp, digital services director, Kainos. “We are proud of our 12-year history working together to deliver critical programmes such as EU Exit, Border Target Operating Model and digital inspection systems to protect biosecurity, and we are looking forward to contributing to the protection of our natural resources moving forward.”

Hyland The enterprise content management (ECM) specialist has cut the ribbon on its global partner network. The offering provides a programme that will unify the firm’s partner ecosystem under a single framework. The firm is providing training, working with performance-based partner levels and ensuring it can support multiple engagement models. “At a time when enterprises are evolving how work gets done, partners are no longer just routes to market, they’re essential collaborators of the future,” said Nanette Lazina, senior vice-president of global channels and OEMs at Hyland. “The Hyland Global Partner Network reflects a clear commitment: to build the world’s most trusted and engaged partner ecosystem and to make Hyland the easiest company to partner with globally as we lay the foundation for the agentic enterprise.”