LevelBlue seals tie-up with Fortra
Acquisitive managed security service player continues to add depth to its capabilities
Managed security services specialist LevelBlue has entered into a strategic partnership with security solutions provider Fortra that will see the managed security service provider (MSSP) pick up the firm’s services offerings.
The plan is to combine the channel player’s managed services with the solutions that have been developed by Fortra. As a result, the tie-up will see LevelBlue acquitting the managed services of Fortra’s Alert Logic Managed Detection and Response, Extended Detection and Response, and Web Application Firewall.
The motivation for LevelBlue, which has been actively using mergers and acquisitions to bolster the business through 2025, is to continue expanding its services capabilities, while, from the other side, the move underscores Fortra’s ambitions to become a channel-first company.
The agreement will see Fortra working closely with the MSSP, providing LevelBlue’s customer base with access to its software and solutions.
“Through the addition of Fortra’s Alert Logic MDR services and its role as a leading technology partner, LevelBlue further cements its position as the most complete cyber security services partner for businesses,” said Bob McCullen, chairman and CEO of LevelBlue.
“LevelBlue is redefining what it means to be a managed security provider, combining world-class human expertise with AI-powered, platform-led services to give clients faster detection, smarter response and long-lasting resilience against threats,” he added.
“We couldn’t be more excited about the broader partnership with Fortra, whose leading offensive and defensive security solutions will be instrumental in our mission to deliver true defence in depth for enterprises, governments and partners globally.”
Working with MSSPs
Fortra cut the ribbon on a fresh partner programme, Fortra Protect, last year, and is viewing the partnership with LevelBlue as further evidence of its ambitions to work closely with leading MSSPs.
Matt Reck, CEO of Fortra, said it made sense to partner with a leading MSSP that would be able to get the offerings in front of more customers. “We are thrilled to partner closely with LevelBlue,” he said. “They are rapidly emerging as one of the leading managed security services providers in the market, and I am confident that our Alert Logic customers are in good hands.
“We are also very excited to be partnering more broadly with LevelBlue,” said Reck. “In the incredibly fast-paced cyber security market, this combined offering puts the full power of Fortra’s world-class products and LevelBlue’s expertise and exceptional global SOC into our shared customers’ hands, providing them with unmatched cyber security risk mitigation, scale and simplicity.”
LevelBlue has been busy swelling its services capabilities via acquisition, picking up extended detection and response specialist Cybereason back in October,
That came after a couple of deals were sealed in the summer, with the business adding managed detection and response specialist Trustwave along with Aon’s cyber security consulting business.
Across all of those deals, McCullen said the purpose was to deliver better cyber security outcomes for customers and enhance its global go-to-market capabilities.
The progress of LevelBlue has been fairly rapid since it emerged in 2024 as a result of a strategic spinoff from AT&T Cybersecurity, with private equity backing looking to establish the business as a leading independent player in the cyber services market.