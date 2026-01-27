LevelBlue seals tie-up with Fortra

Managed security services specialist LevelBlue has entered into a strategic partnership with security solutions provider Fortra that will see the managed security service provider (MSSP) pick up the firm’s services offerings.

The plan is to combine the channel player’s managed services with the solutions that have been developed by Fortra. As a result, the tie-up will see LevelBlue acquitting the managed services of Fortra’s Alert Logic Managed Detection and Response, Extended Detection and Response, and Web Application Firewall.

The motivation for LevelBlue, which has been actively using mergers and acquisitions to bolster the business through 2025, is to continue expanding its services capabilities, while, from the other side, the move underscores Fortra’s ambitions to become a channel-first company.

The agreement will see Fortra working closely with the MSSP, providing LevelBlue’s customer base with access to its software and solutions.

“Through the addition of Fortra’s Alert Logic MDR services and its role as a leading technology partner, LevelBlue further cements its position as the most complete cyber security services partner for businesses,” said Bob McCullen, chairman and CEO of LevelBlue.

“LevelBlue is redefining what it means to be a managed security provider, combining world-class human expertise with AI-powered, platform-led services to give clients faster detection, smarter response and long-lasting resilience against threats,” he added.

“We couldn’t be more excited about the broader partnership with Fortra, whose leading offensive and defensive security solutions will be instrumental in our mission to deliver true defence in depth for enterprises, governments and partners globally.”