Channel moves: Who’s gone where?

Casting an eye over the past week, a few firms decided the time was right to make multiple appointments to refresh their teams and introduce fresh perspectives.

CirrusHQ: The Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud specialist has created a head of business development role and given Gary Beddow the chance to take up the position. He joins the business from cloud services provider Digital Space.

James Lucas, CEO of CirrusHQ, said: “Cloud First strategies are now the norm across the public sector, with many local authorities and central governmental departments fully recognising the power and scale that the technology can provide. Not only this, but as we see increased AI [artificial intelligence] adoption in the sector, the cloud is primed to provide the solid data foundation that AI needs to thrive.

“From our experience working with councils and other public sector organisations across the UK, we know that they want to drill down further into the benefits of the cloud. Gary’s strong track record and dual cloud and public sector experience will allow him to fully support our customers on their ongoing cloud journeys.”

Alteryx: The AI and analytics player has welcomed Julie Irish as chief information officer (CIO). She has an impressive CV, including time most recently as CIO at Couchbase, with time also clocked up at New Relic and Harvard Business Publishing.

“Julie has an incredible ability to balance strategic vision with execution,” said Andy MacMillan, CEO at Alteryx. “She is a thoughtful, results-oriented leader who builds strong partnerships and delivers meaningful impact. I’m eager to see the impact she will have across the Alteryx organisation and for our global community.”

Creative ITC: The private cloud infrastructure provider has appointed Lewis Pinner as chief revenue officer. His CV includes time at Cisco, JP Morgan Chase, Pure Storage, NetApp and, most recently, Verkada.

“This appointment is a new milestone in Creative’s growth journey,” said the firm’s CEO, Keith Ali. “Lewis is known for his strategic clarity, energy and ability to simplify complexity to drive commercial results. With such a rich industry pedigree, I couldn’t be more pleased to have him on board to drive the business forward.”