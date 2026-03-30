Channel moves: Who’s gone where?

Some senior moves caught the eye this week, with a commitment by Version 1 to create hundreds of jobs in its native Dublin, Ireland.

Exabeam: The security operations specialist has appointed Chris Hartley as vice-president of UKI and Nordics. He comes with more than two and a half decades of experience, with a CV that includes spells at Cisco, Intel and Rapid7.

“Chris joins us at a pivotal moment as organisations across the UKI and Nordics rethink how they approach security operations in an increasingly AI [artificial intelligence]-driven landscape,” said Egon Kando, vice-president of Europe at Exabeam.

“His combination of regional expertise and proven leadership will be instrumental as we deepen our presence and help customers navigate this shift with clarity and confidence. This appointment reflects our continued focus on building strong local leadership to drive long-term customer outcomes and sustainable growth across the region.”

CirrusHQ: The AWS partner has welcomed Matt Smith as its head of sales. He has a decent amount of industry experience, including time at CrowdStrike, Citrix and Computacenter.

James Lucas, CEO of CirrusHQ welcomed Smith: “Over the last year, organisations have seen firsthand how a weak link in their cyber defences can devastate operations and reputation. At a time when there is so much uncertainty in the world, organisations are crying out for more resilience in their IT infrastructure and operations, not to mention a partner who will bring sound technical advice on how to bolster their ecosystems. Bringing together Matt’s deep security experience alongside our extensive AWS knowledge, our customers will be able to better understand how the cloud can strengthen their security posture so that they can refocus on innovation and driving growth.”

Version 1: The move by the firm to open a fresh headquarters and AI Studio in Dublin was accompanied by an ambition to create 250 new jobs across its operations. That announcement comes on the back of recently announced plans to create hundreds of jobs in Northern Ireland.

Roop Singh, CEO of Version 1, said the business had ambitions to grow headcount and generate more opportunities in its home city. “This is more than an office opening,” he said. “It is a statement of intent. 30 years ago, Version 1 was founded in Dublin with a commitment to making technology deliver extraordinary business outcomes and citizen welfare. That commitment has not changed, but the scale and ambition have.

“Our principal belief is that AI enhances human capability, it does not replace it. This studio is where we will prove that, working alongside our customers and communities to build AI solutions that are practical, governed and grounded in real business outcomes.”

Cellnex: The telecoms infrastructure player has appointed Steve Cray as managing director of Cellnex UK, with Gianluca Landolina moving to a fresh position at the Cellnex Telecom group as CEO of Vertical Solutions.

Nuno Carvalhosa, CEO for Northern Europe at Cellnex, said: “Steve’s appointment as managing director reflects the strength of leadership we have across the whole of Cellnex. Steve has already demonstrated his commitment to delivering for our customers and colleagues, and I look forward to working closely with him as we drive forward our ambitions for the UK. This appointment, alongside the wider organisational changes taking place across Cellnex, positions us well to accelerate our focus on organic growth and deliver on our strategic priorities across the region.”