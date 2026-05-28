Computacenter extends US reach with GAI buy

The performance of the North American business has been one of the main contributors to growth at Computacenter in the past couple of years, and the channel player has bolstered its position on the other side of the Atlantic with a further acquisition.

The move by the channel player to add Government Acquisitions (GAI) for a value of up to $92m, strengthens its position as a supplier to the federal government.

Once the deal is completed, Computacenter will pay an initial cash payment of $63m, with further performance-related payments of up to $29m potentially running through to the end of 2027.

The Cincinnati-based business added a further 90 people to the Computacenter family and an operation that has built a strong reputation in supplying and supporting government buyers over three-and-a-half decades. GAI reported gross invoiced income in 2025 of approximately $390m with adjusted EBITDA of around $8m.

It is expected that the addition of GAI will have an immediate positive impact on earnings, with the plan for the existing management team to remain running the business, which will operate as a specialist unit focused on supplying federal government.

“We are proud of the relationships we have built with public sector customers across Europe and Canada, and are delighted to have the opportunity to bring one of the leading US federal government VARs into Computacenter,” said Mike Norris, CEO of Computacenter. “GAI provides us with access to a new market for growth in the US, diversifies our business and leverages our growing capabilities and infrastructure.”

In response, Jay Lambke, president of GAI, said Computacenter had been growing its US business and would be able to provide a solid future for its staff and customers: “Computacenter has a great track record in addressing the specific needs of government customers and will allow the GAI team to continue to provide outstanding service to US federal agencies.

“We will be able to offer our customers many more capabilities by leveraging the rest of Computacenter while our people will have the backing of one of the world’s leading solution providers,” he added.

The deal has the green light from US authorities and is expected to close next week at the start of June.

In its most recent FY numbers, the North American region delivered stellar performance for 2025, with GII improving by 60% and gross profit climbing by 31.7%. A combination of factors was responsible for that performance, including strong demand for artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure along with ongoing enterprise and public sector spending.

The growth in North America has come through a series of M&A moves, with the most recent made in January, adding AgreeYa Solutions, which was expected to help take Computacenter’s annualised North American professional services revenue to more than $350m.

Computacenter first entered the North American market through the acquisition of FusionStorm back in 2018, and has since added to that with the additions of Pivot Technology Solutions and Business IT Source in 2022, as well as the two deals that have been struck so far in 2026.