North America drives growth at Computacenter

Computacenter’s strategy to expand the business on the other side of the Atlantic over the past few years has been highlighted as a wise one, with the region delivering an “outstanding” year for the channel player.

The firm has shared its financial year results for 2025, with Technology Sourcing GII climbing by 37.8% to £11.3bn, and services revenue improving by 2.9% to £1.69bn, with pre-tax profit for the year decreasing by 2.5% to £238.5m.

Breaking down the services performance on the professional side, revenue grew by 8.8%, but managed services declined by 2.4%, with a weak performance on that front in the UK dragging down the numbers.

In the main, the UK was described as solid, with total gross invoiced income increasing by 27.1%, fuelled by growth in technology sourcing and services. Total revenue increased by 22.5%, with hardware demand, including artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, a big part of the reason for that improvement.

The North American region, though, set that pace with a record performance. GII improved by 60% and gross profit climbed by 31.7%. A combination of factors were responsible for that performance, including strong demand for AI infrastructure along with ongoing enterprise and public sector spending. The firm sealed a deal to add AgreeYa Solutions into the portfolio back in January, and expects that to start making a contribution to the numbers this year and help take Computacenter’s annualised North American professional services revenue to over $350m.

Computacenter has been steadily building its operations in North America, adding to prior moves for FusionStorm and Pivot Technology Solutions.

Elsewhere in Europe, Germany was described as resilient, and continued to tap into public sector relationships, but France was weaker, and failed to match the momentum achieved in other regions.