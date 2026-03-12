anttoniart - adobe
North America drives growth at Computacenter
Channel player shares numbers for the 2025 financial year, with the UK and Germany solid – but there is higher growth coming from other regions
Computacenter’s strategy to expand the business on the other side of the Atlantic over the past few years has been highlighted as a wise one, with the region delivering an “outstanding” year for the channel player.
The firm has shared its financial year results for 2025, with Technology Sourcing GII climbing by 37.8% to £11.3bn, and services revenue improving by 2.9% to £1.69bn, with pre-tax profit for the year decreasing by 2.5% to £238.5m.
Breaking down the services performance on the professional side, revenue grew by 8.8%, but managed services declined by 2.4%, with a weak performance on that front in the UK dragging down the numbers.
In the main, the UK was described as solid, with total gross invoiced income increasing by 27.1%, fuelled by growth in technology sourcing and services. Total revenue increased by 22.5%, with hardware demand, including artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, a big part of the reason for that improvement.
The North American region, though, set that pace with a record performance. GII improved by 60% and gross profit climbed by 31.7%. A combination of factors were responsible for that performance, including strong demand for AI infrastructure along with ongoing enterprise and public sector spending. The firm sealed a deal to add AgreeYa Solutions into the portfolio back in January, and expects that to start making a contribution to the numbers this year and help take Computacenter’s annualised North American professional services revenue to over $350m.
Computacenter has been steadily building its operations in North America, adding to prior moves for FusionStorm and Pivot Technology Solutions.
Elsewhere in Europe, Germany was described as resilient, and continued to tap into public sector relationships, but France was weaker, and failed to match the momentum achieved in other regions.
Meeting customer needs
Mike Norris, chief executive officer at Computacenter, said the results, particularly the North American performance, was testament to its technology and services portfolio meeting the needs of a wide range of private and public customers.
“Computacenter delivered a strong performance in 2025, with a double-digit increase in major customers and growth in both technology sourcing and services,” he said.
“North America had an outstanding year with both enterprise and hyperscale customers, leading to profits nearly doubling and now accounting for nearly 40% of the group,” added Norris. “The UK was back to growth, and Germany’s better second-half performance was supported by a recovery in the public sector towards the end of the year. We have plans in place to improve our performance in France after a disappointing year.”
He hinted that with cash generation in a strong position, the business could “continue to invest in leading systems and pursue targeted acquisitions”.
This year has started with fears that the impact of component shortages and rising energy prices sparked by the US and Israel’s war on Iran could take their toll on the channel.
Computacenter indicated that it was facing a backlog and was aware of the challenges, but felt the fundamentals of the business remained strong, and that it would be able to ride out the storm.
“We are well-placed for further strategic and financial progress in 2026, entering the year with a record number of major customers, a strong product order backlog – which has increased across all our geographies – and a clear focus on helping our customers realise the transformative benefits of IT,” said Norris