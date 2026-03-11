Channel momentum continues at AvePoint

One of the most notable numbers in the recent AvePoint results was the contribution the channel is making to the vendor’s revenues.

By the time the data protection player has bought its year to a close at the end of December, 57% of the firm’s total annual recurring revenue came through the channel, an increase from 55% in the previous period.

The channel had been highlighted in early quarters for making a contribution – particularly the managed service provider community – as the vendor continued to encourage partners to embrace the opportunities being sparked by AI.

Chris Shaw, AvePoint head of channel in the UK, has been one of those working on increasing partner support and enablement, and driving increased indirect business.

As well as the efforts made by the vendor, he pointed to the technology proposition and its ability to respond to customer needs as a key factor that explained the increase in channel activity.

“Over the past few years, the threat landscape has grown in both scale and sophistication,” said Shaw. “We’ve seen a sharp rise in targeted attacks, data breaches and the exploitation of misconfigured SaaS [software as a service] environments, all of which have pushed cyber security to the top of every boardroom agenda. For AvePoint and our partners, this shift has reinforced one clear truth: robust data resilience and trusted collaboration tools are now business-critical.

“In parallel, our indirect business has grown significantly as more customers turn to trusted partners for guidance on securing their hybrid and cloud environments,” he added. “We’ve invested heavily in empowering our channel ecosystem, not just through technology, but by ensuring our partners have the enablement, training and marketing support needed to drive customer success. Through initiatives like the AvePoint Partner Program, technical certifications and co-selling opportunities, we’re helping our channel to build long-term value and enhance their service offerings.”