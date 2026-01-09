Seeing through the AI hype

We’re three years on from the release of ChatGPT, and let’s face it: many in the channel are getting tired of hearing about AI.

Gartner calls this the “trough of disillusionment”—a period in the cycle of technology adoption where excitement about a new technology gives way to fatigue, and, well, disillusionment.

Still, while fatigue from AI hype is real, more organisations are using AI than even before, which means that there are real business opportunities out there, particularly for those in the channel. In this article, I’ll share top AI-related challenges that end-customers face today and share tactics that channel organisations can use to meet those needs and capitalise on the growing demand.

AI-related security breaches are rampant

According to AvePoint’s State of AI report, 75% of organisations that use AI experienced an AI-related security breach in the last year.

A large majority of these AI-related breaches have serious consequences, according to IBM; their annual Data Breach report found that 60% of AI-related security incidents led to compromised data, and 31% led to operational disruption. That same report found that 13% of organisations had reported breaches of AI models and applications themselves.

The reality is that AI-related data security incidents are widespread and highly disruptive. End-customers are facing a rash of compromised data, operational disruptions, and even breaches of AI models themselves, highlighting the urgent need for stronger frameworks to safeguard sensitive information. This is a real, concrete problem that channel organisations are well positioned to solve.

AI Rollouts are severely delayed

AvePoint’s research found that 86% of organizations experienced delayed AI rollouts of up to a year—jeopardizing the value of AI investments.

These setbacks are often caused by concerns over data privacy, lack of internal expertise, and challenges integrating AI within existing systems. In some cases, organizations struggle with navigating regulatory compliance or establishing effective governance frameworks, which stalls deployment timelines even further.

For channel partners, this presents an opportunity to provide strategic support and grow recurring revenue by helping end customers implement robust data management practices and offering tailored enablement programmes. By helping end-customers accelerate their AI adoption and address the underlying barriers, MSPs, VARs, SIs, and others, can position themselves as trusted advisers, driving business growth for their business while fostering safe and effective AI integration.

Strong data protection and governance frameworks are largely absent

Even as AI-related security challenges are widespread, research shows that strong data protection and governance frameworks are largely absent.

AvePoint’s own research has found that only 30% classify data effectively, in a way that shields it from improper access or exposure, while IBM has found that nearly all (97%) of organizations lack AI access controls that prevent LLMs from accessing and sharing confidential information.

While most security vendors are focused on making technology, channel organisations are uniquely well-positioned to help solve security problems for end-customers due to their extensive expertise implementing and managing new technologies like AI.

That’s why Canalys predicts that the market for partner-delivered cybersecurity products and services will soon exceed £210 billion in total. The prevalence of AI-related security challenges and delayed rollouts has created a massive opportunity for all channel organisations.

Keeping the big picture in mind

With security breaches, deployment delays, and weak governance frameworks posing real challenges, partners have a vital role to play in guiding end customers through safe and effective AI adoption. By addressing these obstacles with tailored expertise and robust solutions, channel leaders can not only help organizations realise AI’s value but also drive long-term growth and trust in the rapidly evolving digital landscape.

While fatigue over AI hype is certainly understandable, it’s also important for channel leaders to keep the big picture in mind. Channel organisations will set themselves up for success when they’re able to position themselves as indispensable advisors to end-customers who are facing these challenges.