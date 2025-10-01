AvePoint points to clear partner AI opportunities

The AvePoint partner event in London has stressed the combination of strong data management, security and governance are areas where the channel can reap artificial intelligence (AI) rewards.

The get-together highlighted opportunities generated by delivering AI backed with a solid data foundation, and the ability to harness good data that can be protected by security and then kept in line with governance.

Dux Raymond Sy, chief brand officer at AvePoint, used his keynote at OnPoint to urge its channel to embrace AI and work together to build a stronger future.

He said the significant investments from the likes of Microsoft and Meta demonstrated where the major players thought the market was going. There was also market reality, with some business going away to be replaced with fresh AI-generated options.

Sy said trust was emerging as the main currency, and that to have belief in AI, the data it was generating insights from had to be solid. He advised partners to start working with customers to harness quality data.

Sy added that AI was also generating new growth opportunities because the technology was “no longer optional” and research had indicated that most customers were planning to adopt or accelerate investments. “We’ve seen reports over reports … everybody’s planning to adopt; they’re already developing solutions and somewhat delivering business value,” he said. “We live in this world, and yet, despite all this, your customers and our customers around the world are lost.

“Where you need to help your customers is to show them where AI can make a key impact,” said Sy, adding that there were several areas where partners could make a difference. “Number one, harness data for decisions. Number two, scaling creativity and productivity, and number three, being able to ignite transformation and resilience,” he said.