Advania extends AI skills with Evolv buy

The move by Advania to bolster its artificial intelligence (AI) skills with the acquisition of Icelandic player Evolv Robotics should have an impact on the wider business as knowledge and best practices are shared.

Evolv comes with 30 automation engineers that have experience in designing and delivering transformative tools and processes for business customers. The lessons they have learned will now be shared across Advania’s organisation, accelerating its ability to deliver AI and automation services.

As well as the staff, the deal also adds a business that has built up a customer base across Iceland that tops 100, delivering services in various areas, including workflows and financial operations.

The challenges that Evolv has helped its customers overcome are universal, with users looking for support in increasing the adoption of AI and the introduction of automation to make a positive difference and drive greater efficiencies.

“Our clients are asking for help navigating AI, but they need more than infrastructure,” said Henrik Foyn-Laukvik, head of M&A at Advania.

“They need partners who can help them identify where AI creates value, implement it in ways that actually work, and ensure it operates within their data sovereignty and compliance requirements. Evolv’s team brings the automation engineering expertise that turns AI infrastructure into deployed solutions.”

The plan is for Evolv to continue operating as an autonomous unit focusing on automation, with Advania Iceland. The firm’s management team will be staying on board as part of the acquisition.