Managed services demand drives Advania growth

Channel player Advania has shared insights into progress made last year, with the firm reporting a 22% increase in revenue, as it taps into continued demand for managed services.

The firm, which reports in its native Swedish Krona, improved revenues to SEK18.4bn and broke through the SEK2bn barrier in adjusted EBITDA.

Financial details were shared in the firm’s Annual & sustainability report for 2025, with the improved performance being attributed to increased demand for managed services, particularly in business-critical environments, in both the public and private sector.

Merger and acquisition (M&A) moves have been used as a route to growth, with the firm racking up five deals in 2025, including integrating the CCS Media and Servium businesses into the UK operation last August.

The business has racked up acquisitions over the past few years, and indicated that the contribution of those moves had almost tripled the size of the business in the past five years.

“This is a milestone year for Advania,” says Hege Støre, CEO of Advania. “Growth in excess of 22% and surpassing SEK 2 billion in adjusted EBITDA demonstrates the strength and scalability of our business model. We continue to deliver profitable growth while becoming an increasingly integral partner in our customers’ operations.”

The firm has been concentrating on bolstering its position as a trusted adviser, working across several verticals including healthcare and energy.

“At the core, this is about trust,” said Støre. “Our customers rely on us not just to run their systems, but to help them make the right technology choices and improve over time.”

Advania also used its update to comment on artificial intelligence (AI), which the channel player felt had not yet experienced widespread adoption, with many customers still yet to take the plunge on the technology. The firm shared the view that support from partners would help more move into adoption mode over the course of this year and beyond.

“We’re seeing a huge amount of momentum around AI, and an exciting opportunity to unlock even more value,” added Støre. “Our role is to help customers bridge that gap and turn AI into something that truly drives meaningful improvements in their business and future growth.”

Advania remains committed to lining up beyond a three-pronged strategy around data and AI, cyber resilience, and total lifecycle management.

The belief is that these three areas are the ones that will deliver growth and reward partners that have developed expertise that can meet the evolving needs of customers.

The report indicated that the business had been able to keep the momentum going at the start of this year, with the ambition to double in size over the next five years still achievable.

Earlier this month, Advania UK announced several senior hires as the business brought on board fresh talent to drive the next phase of growth. As a result, the firm welcomed Sabrina Harris as chief financial officer and Tara Alliso as chief marketing officer, with briefs to make a positive impact on the operation.