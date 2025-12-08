Channel moves: Who’s gone where?

A number of senior appointments have been made in the past week, as a variety of firms look to bolster their internal expertise. With several multiple hires and a promotion, it’s time for partners to update their contact books.

Genesys The experience orchestration player has made a trio of appointments to bolster its EMEA executive team as the firm looks to increase adoption of its cloud platform. Joffray Anduze joins as vice-president of France, Gabriel Frasconi joins as vice-president of partner sales EMEA, and Paulette Toynton takes up the role of vice-president of experience orchestration EMEA. Daniel Bailey, senior vice-president for EMEA at Genesys, welcomed the recruitments. “EMEA continues to provide strong opportunities for Genesys, and these appointments strengthen the leadership foundation we need to drive our AI-Powered Experience Orchestration strategy,” he said. “Joffray, Gabriel and Paulette bring extensive experience across key business functions. Their leadership will enhance our ability to help organisations across EMEA transform how they connect with customers and deliver more empathetic, outcome-driven experiences.”

Celerity The managed services provider has appointed Stephen Leonard as adviser to its board, and will lean on his advice to expand into the IBM Power marketplace in the US. Leonard’s CV includes spells as CEO of IBM UK, general manager of IBM Americas and IBM Power Solutions globally, and senior vice-president of alliances and partnerships at Kyndryl. Celerity CEO Craig Aston said: “We’ve seen strong progress since BGF’s investment, and Stephen’s insight will be vital as we build on that momentum. Our team brings deep industry expertise and accredited technical skills, fuelled by a passion for partnering with our customers – and Stephen will fit right in. His leadership experience and deep understanding of IBM ecosystems will play a key role in driving our next phase of expansion.”

Alteryx The artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics specialist has identified Bill Tabbit-Humphrey as its choice to become chief customer officer. His promotion comes after serving as senior vice-president of customer experience at Alteryx, but he has previously worked at Informatica and Tableau Software. “Companies are eager to embrace AI, but too many pilots are falling short,” said Tabbit-Humphrey. “At Alteryx, our mission is to help customers navigate this change, scale their analytics and succeed at every step of their AI journey. I’m fortunate to work with such a dynamic community of customers every day, and I’m excited about the opportunities ahead as we help organisations unlock the full potential of AI and analytics.”