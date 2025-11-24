Channel moves: Who’s gone where?

It’s been another busy week in HR departments across the industry, with a mix of promotions and fresh hires. There have been numerous examples in the past week of senior hires being made to help firms across the spectrum tap into expertise and further growth. Here’s a quick round-up.

Alteryx The artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics specialist has named Rajkumar Irudayaraj as the right choice for senior vice-president, global technology and innovation partners. His CV stretches over two-and-a-half decades, and includes time at Salesforce, Oracle and startups. “Rajkumar’s experience driving large-scale data and AI innovation will be invaluable as Alteryx continues to expand our ecosystem and deepen our strategic partnerships,” said Steven Birdsall, chief revenue officer at Alteryx. “His unique blend of technical depth and business acumen will help us strengthen our leadership in AI and analytics, and deliver even greater value to our customers and partners. We are thrilled to have Rajkumar on board and can’t wait to see the impact he will bring to our partner community.” These leaders bring deep Microsoft expertise, proven operational excellence and an unwavering commitment to help good people win. And there’s much more to come in the near future Federico Charosky, Quorum Cyber

Quorum Cyber The Microsoft-focused security specialist has announced a number of senior hires to bolster its executive team. John Bruce has joined as chief information security officer (CISO), Mike LaPeters comes on board as chief revenue officer (CRO), Stacey Sweeney joins as chief marketing officer (CMO) and Melissa Webb takes up the role of vice-president – Microsoft Partnership. “Quorum Cyber is entering a new phase of global expansion, and that requires bold leadership,” said Federico Charosky, founder and CEO of Quorum Cyber. “We are hyper-focused on building a senior team that not only understands the complexity of modern cyber risk but can help us scale our mission worldwide. “These leaders bring deep Microsoft expertise, proven operational excellence and an unwavering commitment to help good people win. And there’s much more to come in the near future.”

Cynomi The provider of the AI-powered vCISO and cyber security management platform for managed service providers (MSPs) and managed security service providers (MSSPs) has appointed Erin McLean as chief marketing officer. “Erin’s leadership comes at a pivotal time as global demand for managed cyber security continues to surge to over $90bn by the end of 2025 (Canalys, 2025),” said David Primor, co-founder and CEO of Cynomi. “Cynomi is perfectly positioned to help MSPs and MSSPs capture this momentum, unlocking new revenue streams, improving efficiency and delivering the enterprise-grade protection every business deserves.” My priority will be to work closely with our resellers and partners – to understand their challenges, identify new opportunities and ensure that Snom continues to deliver communication solutions that bring tangible value to end users Edward Franklin, Snom Technology

Snom Technology The VoIP telephony player has welcomed Edward Franklin as channel manager for the UK and Ireland. He comes with a strong CV and will be working closely with Steven Try, who continues to focus on supporting Snom’s distributor and platform partners. “I am delighted to be joining Snom at such an exciting stage in its development,” said Franklin. “My priority will be to work closely with our resellers and partners – to understand their challenges, identify new opportunities and ensure that Snom continues to deliver communication solutions that bring tangible value to end users.”