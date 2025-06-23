Channel moves: Who’s gone where?

The theme that has emerged in the smattering of appointments announced in the past week is one of marketing. A number of fresh chief marketing officers have been hired with briefs to support the growth of their respective businesses and increase support for partners. Elsewhere, there were also moves to add more technical expertise to support both vendors and customers.

Softcat: The channel player has added more depth to its technical capabilities in the US with the appointment of a trio of senior solutions architects. The hires will enable the firm to support customers across a range of vendors and hybrid platforms.

Alan Spodick, Softcat’s architecture services team lead, said: “It’s brilliant to now have a dedicated technical resource supporting our customers in the US. Seeing our architecture services grow with senior architects based stateside is genuinely exciting. They bring a huge amount of experience and technical capability, which means we can better support our existing customers and accelerate our international growth.”

Liam Dennison, head of international at Softcat, said the hires marked another milestone in the firm’s expansion into the US. “It’s another exciting step forward as we continue to invest and grow our presence in this market,” he said.

Alteryx: The artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics player has rolled out the red carpet to welcome Michelle Huff as chief marketing officer (CMO). The business is looking to ramp up growth, meaning a busy time ahead for its new CMO.

“I am energised to join Alteryx at such a pivotal moment for both the company and the broader industry,” she said. “What sets Alteryx apart is its commitment to empowering enterprises around the world to get more value from their data through analytics, AI-driven automation, and true data democratisation. With a customer-first mindset and a passion for building high-performing marketing teams, I am ready to help shape the next phase of growth at Alteryx.”

N-able: The cyber resiliency platform player has welcomed Vikram Ramesh as its CMO. He comes with a strong CV and knowledge of the firm, having previously served as chief strategy officer.

“Vikram’s appointment represents a pivotal moment in N-able’s transformation journey,” said John Pagliuca, CEO at N-able. “His deep cyber security expertise across Fortune 500 enterprises and high-growth security innovators makes him uniquely qualified to lead our marketing evolution as we shift from IT management to becoming the midmarket’s most trusted cyber resiliency partner. His proven ability to redefine market categories and drive explosive growth will be instrumental as we establish N-able as a security-first brand.”

Checkmarx: The application security specialist has welcomed Scott Gainey to its executive leadership team as CMO. As part of that brief, he will lead the firm’s partner marketing development efforts. Gainey comes with a CV that stretches over two decades, and includes experience at Nile, Palo Alto Networks, SentinelOne, Cisco Security and NetApp.

“Checkmarx is hyper-focused on aggressive growth, so Scott’s history of success and scale in leading marketing in high-growth companies will be an important component of our continued growth and success,” said Checkmarx CEO Sandeep Johri.