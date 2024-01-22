Channel round-up: Who’s gone where?

It’s been a busy week, with several senior executives being welcomed into fresh opportunities. Comms specialists were particularly active on that front over the past week, but there were also others keen to bring in or promote skilled staffers.

TelcoSwitch The comms player has welcomed Howard Stevens as CEO. His CV stretches over a couple of decades, including eight years as senior vice-president and global head of sales at SAP. Stevens takes over from Matt Mansell, who oversaw the business and its launch of the CallSwitch One platform following the acquisition of the business by investor Queen’s Park Equity. Mansell will remain on the board of directors and will continue to oversee the technology strategy of the wider group of TelcoSwitch businesses. “TelcoSwitch is a hugely exciting business, with a powerful next-generation communications platform in CallSwitch One. The platform is delivered via a loyal and growing partner base, one that I am excited to work with as we continue accelerating CallSwitch One’s adoption,” said Stevens.

Cellhire The connectivity player has welcomed Tony Guerion as its new CEO. He will join Cellhire at the start of February, bringing with him over 27 years of industry experience, including a spell at Vodafone as global head of sales for the internet of things (IoT). Tim Williams, Cellhire’s chairman and founder, said: “The board and I are delighted to welcome Tony as Cellhire’s new chief executive officer. His extensive experience in the telecoms industry and his knowledge in the IoT space perfectly align with our business ambitions.”

Genesys The artificial intelligence (AI)-powered experience orchestration specialist has appointed Daniel Bailey as senior vice-president and regional sales leader for EMEA. His CV covers a couple of decades, including stints at the likes of Amplitude, Salesforce and Zendesk. “With over two decades of technology sector expertise helping organisations achieve rapid growth, Daniel is well-positioned to assist Genesys in accelerating customer demand for experience orchestration,” said Larry Shurtz, chief sales officer at Genesys. “Daniel’s track record in leading transformation amidst market shifts will bring immense value to Genesys as we further cement our leadership foothold in EMEA.”

Cohesity The data management and security player has rolled out the red carpet for Olivier Savornin, who becomes its group vice-president of sales for EMEA. Cohesity also announced the appointment of Fraser Hutchison as aerial vice-president (AVP) of sales for the UK, Benelux, Ireland, Sweden, Norway and Finland (Northern EMEA). “I want to establish Northern Europe as a strong and growing region in EMEA. To achieve this, I want to build a strong team that clearly focuses on enterprise customers. These organisations need to solve serious security challenges while driving new digitisation projects and managing their costs simultaneously,” said Hutchison.

Commvault The firm has decided that Darren Thomson is the ideal candidate to become its field chief technology officer for EMEA and India (EMEAI). His CV stretches over three decades and is packed with industry experience. “We are thrilled to have Darren as part of the EMEAI team and his extensive experience will be extremely valuable in our continued success in this region,” said Richard Gadd, senior vice president and general manager of Commvault EMEAI. “This is an exciting time for Commvault, our partners, and our customers as we provide the industry’s best data security through the only cyber resilience platform on the market.”