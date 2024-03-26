Pandemic hangover continuing to impact AV world

The audio visual (AV) market was one of the most impacted by the pandemic, as public spaces closed and the screens across venues and offices were switched off for the bulk of 2020.

Once lockdowns and restrictions were lifted, the market did start to recover, and many of those operating in that market, including the likes of Midwich, expected the fortunes of AV to revive.

However, four years on from the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, research from Kinly has revealed there are still issues hanging over from that period the industry needs to address.

The headline finding from the firm’s Trusted connections 2024 research was the revelation that 41% of respondents felt they needed to completely replace the tech that had been installed during lockdown.

A significant number of AV professionals were also helping customers replace ageing AV infrastructure that predated the pandemic.

The challenge for the AV channel is having to compete for spending when customers are putting funds into network infrastructure projects, remote support and unified comms.

Kinly found that half of those users it’s quizzed (49%) have seen their AV budgets reduced this year, although for many, the pressure to innovate remains stronger than ever.