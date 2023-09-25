Channel roundup: Who’s gone where?

The personnel moves continue to stack up, with another few catching the eye over the past working week.

Advanced: The software and services player has given Anwen Robinson the chance to make an impact as senior vice-president of its newly formed Accelerator unit to drive innovation. “We are delighted with the energy, experience and passion for customer transformation that Anwen brings to Advanced,” said the firm’s CEO, Simon Walsh. “We have undergone major organisational change and a strategic review in recent months. Anwen’s top priorities will be to help develop strategies that will continue to drive and grow our business and the business of our customers.”

Kinly: The AV solutions and services provider has welcomed Amy Amesbury as its marketing manager for the UK and Ireland region. She comes with two decades of PR, communications and even management experience.

“It is with great pleasure that we welcome Amy to Kinly,” said sales director Rob Benton. “She is going to be key to the growth of our sales and marketing team as we continue to expand Kinly’s presence in the UK. Through her unrivalled industry knowledge, network and experience, I have no doubt she will be pivotal to the success of the sales organisation and our strategic plans moving forward.”

Slalom: Former HMRC chief commercial officer Rob Woodstock has joined the consulting firm as managing director of client services. “I’m hugely energised to be joining Slalom at such an exciting time when we’re seeing a boom in technology-led innovation, not least AI [artificial intelligence], truly changing the game for clients,” he said. “It’s a pivotal time for the future of work, and I am passionate about the responsibility that the leaders of today – like myself – have to create environments where today’s talent can seize the emerging opportunities.”

NetApp: The welcome mat has been put outside the front door for Gavin Moore, who becomes the vendor’s vice-president and chief technology officer for EMEA and LATAM. He brings over three decades of technical experience to the role, having spent the past 18 years at Oracle in senior leadership roles across business development, product strategy and customer experience.

“His experience, his passion for technology and his drive are key to fostering the collaborative and innovative culture that we need to better support our partners and better understand our customers,” said Giovanna Sangiorgi, NetApp senior vice-president and general manager for EMEA and LATAM. “Together we can become more relevant to help our customers achieve their strategy and business goals by leveraging our portfolio of sustainable and secure enterprise storage solutions for hybrid and multi-cloud architecture.”