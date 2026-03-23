Channel moves: Who’s gone where?

There have been several personnel moves this week, and if there is a loose theme connecting all of them, it is the preference to hire in twos and threes to bolster talent and add fresh perspectives.

CloudClevr The cloud comms and managed service provider (MSP) player has appointed Louise Mahrra as marketing director, bringing on board an experienced marketing executive with a CV that stretches over more than two decades. She has worked at Coscio, CAE, CloudInteract, Logicalis and Core Technology Systems. “Louise joins us at exactly the right time,” said Steve Harris, CEO of CloudClevr. “We’ve done the hard work to unify four businesses and have created a strong platform for the next stage of growth. She brings the commercial focus and experience we need to turn that into consistent, scalable performance. Her track record in building high-performing, revenue-aligned marketing functions will be key as we move forward.”

MLL Telecom The firm has made several appointments in its public sector business, promoting Gail Harvey to head of public sector sales and Andrew Shilton to director of technology. MLL CEO Stuart Wallis said the pair would be driving growth on that side of the business: “Gail’s primary objective will be to drive our public sector strategy with a clear focus on customer retention and growth, while also leading new customer business development. Her deep sector knowledge and customer-centric approach will be critical as we continue to build strong, sustainable relationships across our portfolio. “Andrew will own our public sector technology strategy, shaping our direction across an evolving networking landscape and ensuring we deliver a compelling, future-ready capability.”

Pure Data Centres Group Cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) platform player Pure DC has welcomed Jeff Harrison as chief commercial officer, along with Michael Schwartz as chief financial officer. The hires come in the wake of the recent arrival of Gary Wojtaszek as executive chairman and interim CEO. The three executives previously worked together at CyrusOne. “Building a great platform in this industry isn’t just about strategy or capital,” said Wojtaszek. “It’s about high-functioning teams that execute with urgency and a shared commitment to our customers and to each other. The team at Pure DC is exceptional. We have one of the deepest benches of talent in the European market, and ultimately our success will only be limited by the scale of our ambition.”

Neat The video tech specialist has appointed Javed Khan as CEO. He comes with a strong CV that boasts recent experience at Aptiv as well as a stint at Cisco Collaboration. “Javed brings a rare combination of deep technical expertise and proven enterprise leadership,” said OJ Winge, on behalf of the Neat board. “His experience scaling complex, AI-enabled systems and leading global collaboration platforms positions Neat to build on its technology leadership and accelerate our long-term growth.”