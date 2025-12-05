Channel catch-up: News in brief

An acquisition, moves by partners to gain valuable vendor accreditations and a record-breaking performance by one SCC staffer are all worth noting before the close of another week.

EntrustIT: The managed services provider has acquired Bedford-based IT and security systems integrator DWM Technical Solutions. The move has primarily been made to strengthen the coverage of the UK for EntrustIT.

“DWM is a natural fit with our business, strengthening our capabilities in IP and systems integration,” said Jeff Dodd, CEO of EntrustIT. “This partnership expands our reach in the UK and brings our combined team to over 75 people, enabling us to deliver even greater value to clients.”

In response, Robert Munday, managing director of DWMTS, said the tie-up would be a positive for its staff and customers. “We’ve spent 25 years building DWM, and I’m proud of what we have achieved,” he said. “I now look forward with excitement to working with EntrustIT to build the next stage of our business – delivering exceptional service for our combined client base.”

SCC: The channel player has cut the ribbon on its Cloud Migration & Security suite, a multi-product offering in AWS Marketplace. The suite includes a range of tools comprising app performance analysis, zero touch identity management, and cost and compliance management, leaning on SCC’s consulting and managed services capabilities and IBM, CrowdStrike and Zscaler solutions.

“By offering our Cloud Migration & Security suite in AWS Marketplace, we’re making it easier for customers to accelerate their cloud journey,” said Jean-Philippe Barleaza, head of EMEA Software at SCC. “Bringing together multiple products and services in a single, pre-packaged solution allows customers to simplify procurement, speed-up deployment, and unlock more value from their AWS investment.”

SCC is also marking the achievements of its staffer UK ultra athlete Alex Welch, who won the five-day 250km Namib Desert ultramarathon. When he is not putting in world-record performances and winning competitions across the globe, he works as a senior cyber security sales specialist at SCC. “Namibia was unlike anything I’d ever experienced,” said Welch. “The heat was on another level, and every stage demanded absolute focus. To come away with the win – and a course record – is overwhelming. After the Arctic and Kyrgyzstan, this was the challenge I had been building towards all season. I’m grateful for everyone who has supported me, particularly my colleagues at SCC, who have backed me every step of the way.”