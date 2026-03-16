Channel moves: Who’s gone where?

Another week when the job appointments kept coming, with an emphasis on recruiting senior executives. Those with decades racked up in their respective areas of expertise were picked up to bring their skills and insight into fresh roles.

Genesys The experience orchestration player has appointed Felipe Schwartzmann as senior vice-president and regional sales leader for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). Schwartzmann previously served as senior vice-president of Latin America at Genesys. “Felipe was instrumental in driving regional expansion and deepening customer relationships across Latin America,” said Larry Shurtz, chief sales officer at Genesys. “With his strong track record of driving growth, building high-performing teams and strengthening market presence, Felipe is ideally suited to further our expansion in EMEA.”

Synyega The IT asset management (ITAM) consultancy has rolled out the red carpet for Matt Ward as its first client success officer. He comes with more than three decades of experience and was a founding member of Softcat. Since 2005, Ward he has specialised in ITAM, most recently acting as Softcat’s enterprise director for that part of the business. “We are delighted to welcome Matt Ward to Synyega’s leadership team,” said Tony Crawley, CEO of Synyega. “His extensive expertise in ITAM, coupled with his experience of scaling a highly successful organisation, makes him an excellent fit as we look to accelerate our growth strategy.”

MLL Telecom The secure managed network services player has appointed Gavin Hutchinson as senior solutions architect. In the new role, he will be helping with the firm's portfolio leaning on his two decades of experience. “His well-proven network design skills in leveraging the benefits of the cloud, SASE and SD-WAN, and long track record of delivering successful outcomes on major public sector transformation projects, will be invaluable as MLL continues to expand,” said Andrew Shilton, MLL’s head of pre-sales.

Ping Identity The digital identity specialist has welcomed Graeme Ventris as regional vice-president (RVP) for EMEA channel and alliances. Ventris will lead the firm’s channel activities across the region to support and increase the growth of its ecosystem. Paul Inglis, general manager for EMEA at Ping Identity, welcomed the arrival of Ventris: “His deep understanding of the channel landscape and his ability to build sustainable, mutually beneficial partner ecosystems make him the ideal leader to drive our EMEA strategy forward. “As organisations across the region navigate increasingly sophisticated digital identity challenges, including those accelerated by AI-driven risks, our partners play a vital role in delivering the trust and security our customers require.”