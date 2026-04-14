CloudClevr shares growth ambitions, while Everything Tech Group wraps up acquisition of Nexstor

Managed service provider (MSP) CloudClevr has started the next phase of its growth after completing an integration programme and delivering solid FY26 numbers.

The channel player has been bringing together the acquisitions it made in the last year and a half to create a unified operating model and establish the platform to launch the next stage of the business. This next stage will include both organic growth and the continued use of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) to bolster the reach and capabilities of the business.

“Over the past few years, we’ve done the hard work to bring multiple businesses together, build a unified operating model and create a platform that can scale. That meant investing in our services, our people and the experience we deliver to customers, and not just chasing short-term growth,” said CloudClevr CEO Steve Harris.

“As we exit FY26, we’re in a much stronger, more disciplined position. We have a clearer operating model, better alignment across the business, and improved performance in the areas that matter most – recurring revenue, customer retention and bookings momentum.

“With those foundations now firmly in place, our focus shifts to scale. We’re confident in our model, we know how to integrate businesses effectively and we see a clear opportunity to accelerate growth both organically and through a targeted M&A programme.”

At the same time, the firm has welcomed Louise Mahrra as marketing director, which follows on from the appointment of Tony Barker as CFO. She comes with more than three decades of experience and will be leaning on that to support the firm’s growth strategy.

Harris said the firm has a clear strategy and is determined to expand its market position, so it is entered its fiscal 2027 with confidence: “With the model in place and performance building, our focus now is simple – scale the business and accelerate growth through both organic expansion and M&A.”

Elsewhere, managed service player Everything Tech Group has bolstered its hybrid cloud storage and data infrastructure capabilities with the acquisition of Nexstor. The acquisition will add £15m in revenues and a 27-strong team that increases its ability to design and protect critical data platforms for customers.

Mark Allen, founder and director of Everything Tech Group, said: “My experience in M&A has taught me many lessons, but one stands out above all: culture fit matters. The Nexstor team are a natural fit for the business, bringing a loyal client base, deep technical expertise and a strong drive to keep evolving. I am confident they will be a valuable addition to the group as we continue to grow.”

In response, Troy Platts, co-founder of Nexstor, said the tie-up would be a significant boost for its staff and customers: “We’ve always been proud of our ability to solve complex data challenges for our clients, but as the technology landscape grows more complex, having the backing of a larger group becomes a massive advantage.

“This partnership gives us the best of both worlds: we keep our identity and our focus on storage and hybrid cloud, but we now have the scale and extra technical firepower to support our clients’ most ambitious goals.”