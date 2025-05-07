Redcentric shares trading update and welcomes fresh CEO

Managed service provider (MSP) Redcentric has announced Michelle Senecal De Fonseca has taken up the reins as its CEO, ending a nine-month search for a boss.

The business has been on the hunt for a leader since Peter Brotherton announced his plans to step down from the CEO position and retire last August.

Senecal De Fonseca has been a non-executive director of Redcentric since February 2024, and was previously managing director for Vodafone’s cloud and hosting services business. Her CV includes a spell as global vice-president for strategic alliances at Citrix Systems.

“My vision is to elevate our commitment to delivering unparalleled value to our clients by enhancing our service offerings, embracing cutting-edge technologies, and fostering a culture of innovation and collaboration,” she said.

“I am dedicated to empowering our talented team to drive operational excellence, strengthen client partnerships and position Redcentric as the trusted partner for businesses navigating the complexities of the digital landscape,” said Senecal De Fonseca.

Her appointment was accompanied by a pre-close trading update that indicated the MSP had increased revenues by 4.2% to £170m. Adjusted EBITDA was also up, hitting £37m for the 12 months ended 31 March.

Recurring revenue improved by 4% to £155.1m, representing 91.2% of the group’s total revenue.