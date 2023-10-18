Agilitas welcomes local MP to Nottingham HQ

Agilitas IT Solutions has welcomed a local MP to its headquarters to share an update on its position as a local employer with an eye on delivering future growth.

The channel player is focused on establishing itself as a customer experience specialist and has invested in its Nottingham base, introducing graduate schemes and providing local employment opportunities.

Earlier this week, the firm welcomed Labour (Co-op) MP for Nottingham North, Alex Norris, to its headquarters for a tour of the warehouse facilities and to introduce some of its sales graduates to the politician.

“It’s clear that Agilitas and its team have a passion for innovation and putting the customer experience first,” said Norris. “With impressive sustainability credentials, the company is forward-thinking when it comes to extending service capability and improving customer satisfaction on behalf of the vendors, IT resellers and managed service providers it partners with. The future is bright for Agilitas and I look forward to seeing what the company does next.”

Figures shared by Canalys recently indicated that more than 70% of IT spending goes through channel partners, underlining the importance of resellers and distributors to the British economy.

Agilitas recently appointed John Hayes Warren as CEO, and he got the chance to welcome the MP to the firm’s offices.

“We are extremely proud of the contribution Agilitas has made to the technology industry in Nottingham, as well as the wider channel sector. Our team is ambitious and driven to take our company to the next level, and we look forward to continuing to invest in local talent to help spearhead our organisational change,” he said.

Hayes Warren had previously spent 12 months as chief revenue officer at Agilitas, before being given the opportunity to take the top job.

He is behind the customer experience-focused strategy and comes with experience at a range of other channel players, including Logicalis, Claranet and Vodafone.

“The company has vast potential to help its customers benefit from technology and innovation and receive excellent customer service,” he said when he was appointed.

Agilitas has been on a three-year roadmap to redefine the business and earlier this year described 2024 as a “defining year” as it moves forward with its plans.

The firm has been developing its proposition, which is based around its InventoryAssure, Professional Services and Smart Logistics offerings. The firm also has its CX Edge framework to make sure it is delivering customer success.

Norris has been an MP since 2017 and as well as representing Nottingham North is also shadow minister for policing.