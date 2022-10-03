Channel roundup: Who’s gone where?

The channel continues to recruit and embrace staff that can help realise growth, with a number of appointments being announced over the past working week.

Nasstar: The firm has appointed former Cognizant Technology Solutions EMEA and APAC cloud business leader Paul Cosgrave as CEO. He succeeds Wayne Churchill, who has been Nasstar’s CEO for three years and guided the firm through several acquisitions, including Nasstar plc, Smart421, Modality and KCOM’s ICT business.

The firm now boasts revenues of more than £200m, with a strong customer base and a solid reputation in the market. Patrick De Smedt, chairman of Nasstar, said: “We are delighted to have attracted someone of Paul’s calibre. Paul’s expertise and experience with the hyperscaler providers will be instrumental in helping us to accelerate the next stage of our development. At the same time, I would like to thank Wayne for his immense contribution to the business.”

Infuse: The Derby-based IT consultants have welcomed Pete Marsden in the new role of senior projects engineer. He has a CV with lots of experience in IT and covering the Midlands, and in his latest position will support the firm in delivering a wide range of IT services, including managed IT support, cyber security, communications and cloud services.

Paul Howard, managing director of Infuse, said: “We are pleased to be welcoming Pete to the team, as Infuse undergoes another exciting period of expansion and we aim to grow our reputation for providing hassle-free IT solutions in the Midlands and beyond. I’m confident that his experience of working with SMEs and his variety of expertise will make him a valuable addition to the company.”

Agilitas IT Solutions: The services provider has welcomed John Hayes-Warren as chief revenue officer. His CV spans more than 30 years and includes time at Logicalis, Claranet, Vodafone Global and VMware. “I am excited to join this award-winning business and I look forward to building on Agilitas’s exceptional success,” said Hayes-Warren on joining Agilitas IT Solutions.

“The company has vast potential to help accelerate its customers’ ability to realise the benefits of technology innovation, and this is underpinned by excellent customer service. I am thrilled to work alongside the team at such an exciting time and be a part of this journey in the future.”