Nasstar transfers SME customer base to Global 4

Nasstar has given Global 4 Communications the chance to pick up its small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) customer base as the firm deepens its focus on its mid-market and enterprise users.

The managed service provider has made the decision to transfer a section of its customer base over to fellow channel partner Global 4 as part of its wider strategy.

“The acquisition further strengthens the working relationship between our two companies following the procurement of Hive Telecom in 2022,” said Dave Hawkins, head of sales for Nasstar Channel.

“This is good news for all parties, and we believe Global 4 is the right partner to provide dedicated focus and expertise to these customers.

“We will continue to work with Global 4 to realise the potential growth of this base and ensure they benefit from the latest technological innovations,” he added. “With these customers in safe hands, Nasstar can focus on serving our mid-market and enterprise clients where our services, skills and capabilities can add greater value.”

Global 4 has a background in delivering telecom services to SMEs, and the Nasstar move will add more SME customers onto its books.

“This is an exciting acquisition for Global 4, increasing revenues by 52% and our customer base to over 7,600,” said Global 4 managing director Carl Barnett. “We look forward to welcoming these customers and providing Global 4’s products and services to them.”