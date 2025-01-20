Channel moves: Who’s gone where?

The past week has seen another flurry of executive appointments as firms look to tap into experience and bring on board some fresh faces to drive growth.

Agilitas IT Solutions: The channel player has welcomed Angela Whitty, well known across the industry, as its non-executive director. She has more than three decades of experience, with a major chunk of that time spent with Cisco, and more recently as group CEO at Ampito.

Agilitas will be bringing her extensive experience to help the firm with its strategic growth plans. “Partnerships are fundamental to success in the IT channel, and Angela’s extensive experience in fostering genuine, long-lasting partnerships will be a tremendous asset,” said Sara Wilkes, CEO of Agilitas.

“We are delighted to welcome Angela to our board. She shares our vision and passion for achieving our goals, and her strategic insight and leadership will play a key role in helping us achieve our growth objectives and strengthen our partner relationships.”

Illumio: The zero-trust player has appointed Karl Van den Bergh as chief marketing officer. He comes with a CV that stretches over 25 years, with experience at a number of firms, including Gigamon, DataStax, Jaspersoft and TIBCO. “Karl is a world-class business and marketing leader with a deep understanding of how to align strategy and execution to drive market demand,” said Andrew Rubin, co-founder and CEO of Illumio.

Surveil: The software-as-a-service platform player has welcomed Peter Turpin as chief executive officer. He spent more than a decade at Snow Software and will come in to replace Neil May, who will transition from CEO to chief commercial officer. “Peter is a highly accomplished leader in cloud licensing and software asset management, but also a passionate advocate for customer-centric innovation,” said May. “His vision aligns perfectly with Surveil’s commitment to delivering high-impact results for our customers.”

Hayo: The digital solutions specialist has hired Paul Loveridge to become its executive vice-president to accelerate the firm’s global growth. He brings a wealth of expertise to Hayo, with over 40 years of telecommunications experience, most recently serving as vice-president of carrier services for EMEA at IDT Global. “What drew me to Hayo is its clear vision for the future, and its commitment to creating solutions that truly make a difference to businesses and communities alike,” said Loveridge.