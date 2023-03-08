Eglon to leave Agilitas this summer

Agilitas IT Solutions is a business in transition in terms of senior management, with a raft of executives indicating they are departing, including its CEO.

The firm revealed last week that CEO Shaun Lynn would be departing, along with chief marketing officer Richard Eglon and solutions director Mike Cummins.

More details have emerged around Eglon’s decision to leave the business, with which he has been associated for many years.

He will depart in August, calling time on a stint with the channel player that started in 2015 to spend more time with family before making a decision on what comes next.

“I’m extremely proud of the phenomenal journey I have shared with Agilitas, and I want to wish the team all the best for the future,” said Eglon. “I feel very fortunate to have experienced some amazing highs during my time with the business. These highlights include Agilitas winning multiple industry awards as recognition of the first-class service we deliver to our customers, alongside being the first channel services firm to introduce inventory as a service to the global IT services market.”

He joined the firm as marketing director, but was promoted to chief marketing officer in 2021, responsible for building the firm’s channel services brands and helping with its go-to-market strategy and environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) goals.

“During my time with Agilitas, I’ve formed many special friendships with some inspiring and talented people across the technology channel, and I’m looking forward to building on these friendships, as well as forming new ones, during the journey ahead,” he said.

Last week, Agilitas outlined its three-year growth strategy, which is centred on customer experience, and revealed it had appointed Mark Dixon as chair and promoted Collette De Gioia to finance director.

Dixon paid tribute to Eglon, thanking him for the work he had done for the business in his eight-year spell with the firm.

“Having joined Agilitas in its infancy, Richard has been fundamental in driving the business forward and expanding the company’s service proposition, in line with its ambitious growth strategy. He has been instrumental from a positioning, brand and marketing perspective, taking the business to new heights across Europe and internationally,” he said.

“With his hands-on and results-driven approach to startup and scaleup businesses, we look forward to seeing what the future holds for Richard – we wish him all the best,” Dixon added.

John Hayes Warren, chief revenue officer at Agilitas, will be leading the firm’s ongoing growth strategy efforts and said last week that the firm was determined to grow the business.

“It’s not an overstatement to say that 2023 is a pivot point for many channel organisations. As a business, this change is part of our progressive growth strategy, and we are working with our people and partners to continue to define a strong purpose, vision and service portfolio,” he said.

“Having been on the ground for the past six months, I can truly say that Agilitas is well-positioned to serve the industry and respond to today’s market challenges,” Hayes Warren added.