Agilitas unveils fresh leadership team after changes

Agilitas IT Solutions has outlined its ambitions for the next three years as it shuffles the senior management pack following a number of high-profile departures.

The inventory-as-a-service (IaaS) player has seen its CEO Shaun Lynn depart along with chief marketing officer Richard Eglon and solutions director Mike Cummins.

Given those changes, the firm has moved to plug some gaps and provide some calm by outlining where it is heading over the next few years. It has appointed Mark Dixon as chair and promoted Collette De Gioia to become finance director.

Dixon comes in with a strong CV with experience working in manufacturing and distribution businesses. He has also worked with private-equity backed operations as well as publicly owned businesses.

“I am delighted to have been appointed as the chairman of Agilitas. It is a business with a growing global footprint, a strong service portfolio and a reputation as a leader in sustainability across the technology channel.

“In the years ahead, the Agilitas team will work together to create an even greater organisation, supporting more partners and enhancing our business operations in line with our ESG investment,” said Dixon.

De Gioia is also getting the chance to make a significant difference to the financial side of the business, following the departure of Steve McMullen. She will play a role in supporting the firm’s three-year growth strategy through setting future targets, allocating resources and creating action plans.

The key plank of the three-year growth strategy is to focus on customer experience. John Hayes Warren, chief revenue officer at Agilitas, will be leading those efforts and has said that the firm is determined to grow the business.

“It’s not an overstatement to say that 2023 is a pivot point for many channel organisations. As a business, this change is part of our progressive growth strategy, and we are working with our people and partners to continue to define a strong purpose, vision and service portfolio,” he said.

“Having been on the ground for the past six months, I can truly say that Agilitas is well-positioned to serve the industry and respond to today’s market challenges,” he added.

Lynn had been with the firm for more than a decade and was instrumental in leading two management buyouts of the business, the most recent of which in November 2020 was supported by private equity player Perwyn.