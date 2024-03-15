Channel leaders feeling positive

This year was always destined to have a different narrative after a challenging 2023, with the channel yearning for more positivity.

Hopes that macro-economic conditions would improve and customer confidence would return were on the top of most wish lists at the end of last year.

A couple of months in, and those publicly listed channel players have continued to deliver decent results, hopes of generative AI driving spending are gathering pace and reasons to be cheerful have risen.

As a result, the findings contained in the latest Agilitas IT solutions survey of channel leaders reinforce that general feeling, with levels of optimism the highest they have been in five years, and the overall confidence score reaching 7.9 out of a possible 10.

The buzz around artificial intelligence can be found everywhere, and the Agilitas survey was no different, with 82% of respondents stating the technology would positively impact their business. Getting to that stage might be a challenge, with lower numbers actually using the technology right now.

Channel leaders believed their businesses were in a position to exploit emerging technologies, but those levels of confidence were markedly lower when employees were asked the same question.

The possible areas where a business could improve meant that leadership was struggling to establish where the most efforts should be made.