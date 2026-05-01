Channel catch-up: News in brief

There are several events worth noting before the end of the week, including some strategic partnerships, fresh support options for managed service providers (MSPs), channel firms achieving challenging certifications, and some sterling efforts to pick litter off beaches for Earth Day.

Restore Technology The IT lifecycle specialist has launched a customer portal to provide real-time visibility of asset status. “Our customers are under increasing pressure to maintain visibility and control over their IT assets, particularly when it comes to security, compliance and sustainability,” said Quentin Jackson, sales director at Restore Technology. “This portal gives them instant access to the information they need, when they need it – reducing delays, improving transparency and ultimately helping them make better decisions about their IT infrastructure.”

Westcon-Comstor The distributor has revealed its involvement with the Microsoft Marketplace resale-enabled offers (REO) programme, which allows approved partners to create and manage private offers via the marketplace. “Hyperscaler marketplaces are redefining how enterprise software is bought and sold, but success for channel partners and vendors depends on turning activity into repeatable business,” said Peter Woest, cloud marketplace partnership director at Westcon-Comstor. “By wrapping Microsoft Marketplace with our value-added services and technical marketplace expertise, we’re making simplicity and scale a reality and allowing partners to quickly establish, build and grow their Microsoft Marketplace business.”

Opus Technology The MSP has been awarded Certified B Corporation (B Corp) status. The firm has gone through a rigorous assessment process to get the award, with Opus Technology’s head of people Bridget Dale and sustainability and community impact manager Hannah O'Donnell leading the process. “Achieving B Corp certification is a significant milestone for Opus Technology and one that reflects the kind of business we are committed to building,” said Michael O’Donnell, CEO of Opus Technology. “Since beginning our official B Corp journey in 2023, we have continued to strengthen our approach across the business, with a clear focus on balancing commercial success with responsibility to our people, our communities and the environment.”

Nebula Global Services The channel player has achieved the Cyber Essentials Plus certification. The UK government-backed certification underlines the firm’s expertise and commitment to securing data. “Nebula Global Services sees security as a fundamental enabler of trust,” said Rob Morris, head of customer success at Nebula. “Cyber Essentials Plus is not a tick box exercise for us; it is an important step in our commitment to delivering services our customers and partners can rely on today and in the future.”

Creative ITC The cloud infrastructure platform specialist has entered a strategic joint venture with graphical VDI and remote workstation player IMSCAD Services. The move will bolster Creative ITC’s options in the virtual desktop infrastructure and cloud workstations areas. “This partnership strengthens our delivery capabilities and meets rising market demand,” said Keith Ali, CEO of Creative ITC. “As design and visualisation workloads continue to evolve, there’s growing need from AEC firms for high-performance, scalable desktop solutions and the underpinning infrastructure agility to support these specialised workloads. Our global private cloud infrastructure combined with our expanded technical skills positions us to extend delivery of fully managed solutions at scale.”

Pax8 The cloud marketplace specialist has formed a partnership with NinjaOne, which should make life easier for MSPs and intelligence providers (MIPs). The partnership should improve efficiency while bolstering security for SMEs. “This collaboration reflects our commitment to meeting partners where they are and connecting them with proven solutions that align with their business goals,” said Oguo Atuanya, corporate vice-president of vendor experience at Pax8. “By working with NinjaOne, we’re expanding the options available to our partners and maintaining a flexible, partner-first approach.”