SMEs keen to work with partners on AI

It is becoming clear that small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are adopting artificial intelligence (AI) at a fair old pace, but many are deploying the technology ahead of establishing management frameworks.

The danger with the technology has always been that it would be rolled out before customers had got the guardrails in place to protect data and reduce complexity. The emergence of AI agents has also added to the challenges for those trying to keep track of the impact of the technology.

Research from Pax8 has underlined the need for SMEs to get assistance with AI management, outlining a clear opportunity for those in the channel that have skills in that area.

The cloud marketplace specialist has shared its inaugural Pax8 Pulse, which the firm will be carrying out on a quarterly basis, to get a sense of what is happening in the SME customer base. The findings are based on US responses, but will echo the experiences of many UK businesses.

As well as revealing a rush by many customers to adopt AI without establishing the management framework to handle the technology, the report also exposed a gap in attitudes towards artificial intelligence from business owners and department heads, with the latter expressing a more urgent need to deploy the technology.

The problem caused by that split view of AI, according to Pax8, is that it created risks caused by fragmented deployment and the potential for integration failures.

“Small businesses are at a critical inflection point,” said Nick Heddy, president and chief commerce officer at Pax8. “AI adoption is accelerating rapidly, but many SMBs are implementing tools without the governance frameworks, integration strategies or internal alignment needed to maximise value and minimise risk. The businesses that will succeed aren’t necessarily the fastest adopters – they’re the ones building strategy alongside capability.”