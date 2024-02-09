Distributors play key role in sustainability

Distributors will play an increasingly important tole in supporting vendor sustainability efforts, not only in delivering green tech, but to share their market insights.

Disties sit in an important position in the supply chain, both able to promote emerging sustainable solutions as well as the circular economy and the second life for technology.

Howard Davies, CEO & co-founder of Context, has spent years monitoring trends in distribution and is expecting sustainability will generate more opportunities for those channel players.

The trends in the market that Davies expects to touch on distribution include the increasing pressure on them to deliver technologies that support moves to net-zero, using artificial intelligence to generate more insights into the sustainability position of the supply chain and then being prepared to share those with vendors.

“As lawmakers, regulators and customers begin to demand more action from the industry, distributors will emerge with a key role to play in driving greater sustainability,” he said. “They will own both the physical infrastructure and data-driven insight to support greater circularity in supply chains.

“Circularity is not a new concept,” said Davies. “But it is an increasingly relevant one when discussing IT supply chains as sustainability efforts kick up a gear.

“The idea is to change the way we produce, ship and use products in order to reduce emissions and e-waste. This can be done by repairing, reusing and repurposing these products and/or their internal components.”