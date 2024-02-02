Own, Check point and TD Synnex offering programmes and support

The pressure is always on vendors to improve, enhance and smooth their interactions with their channels through the mechanics of partner programmes.

Examples stack up throughout the year, and this week has already provided examples, with SaaS data player Own Company and security player Check Point both rolling out fresh options for their partners.

Own Company has cut the ribbon on a global partner programme to increase support for those resellers handling its data platform offering. The programme will provide a range of options, including partner-led services, deal registration, partner pricing and discounts, marketing support, and training and enablement.

The firm’s channel partner programme will provide training, certifications and sales and marketing support which includes access to MDF. The SaaS player is also making deal registration available and a range of financial rewards, including discounts, revenue incentives and rebates.

“Our new channel partner programme not only underscores our commitment to protect and activate SaaS data, but also unfolds a vast realm of opportunities for our partners,” said Kevin Delane, chief revenue officer at Own.

“This launch marks a pivotal moment in our ongoing efforts to nurture and fortify our partner ecosystem, setting the stage for mutually beneficial growth and success,” he added.

Elsewhere, Check Point Software has decided the time is right for some programme enhancements that are designed to make life easier for partners. The firm’s partner programme will now feature a consolidated tiering model – Advanced, Professional, Premier and Elite – that the vendor is hoping will increase participation.

There is also a fresh pricing model, with deal registrations increased and deal protection being offered on renewals.

Partners will be offered free certifications and those who opt for specialisations will be encouraged with the carrot of additional 20% discounts.

“For over 30 years, Check Point has blazed the path for innovation in cyber security. In light of the current climate and increasing rate of cyber threats, we are launching a new partner programme to help our partners accelerate their efforts in providing the best cyber security,” said Francisco Criado, Check Point’s vice-president of global partner ecosystem organisation.

“We are excited to continue this journey with our partners, providing them with the best tools, resources, and support they need to thrive in our dynamic industry.”

Meanwhile, a specific example of a programme being devised to drive channel growth has emerged from TD Synnex, which has teamed up with CF Corporate Finance to launch Microsoft Flex. The finance programme is designed to help resellers make it more attractive for SMEs and public sector customers to invest in Surface hardware.

Microsoft Flex will provide finance options that will allow payment over 12 to 48 months that should help free up some spending for those concerned about budgets.

“With the arrival of new AI-enabled chipsets, a wave of Windows 11 upgrades expected, and the reach of Surface now being expanded to more partners, it’s the perfect time to introduce the Microsoft Flex programme,” said Sophia Haywood-Atkinson, UK services director at TD Synnex.

“We know from partner feedback that a lot of SMEs would love to step up to Surface, but often feel it is just out of their reach. The Microsoft Flex scheme makes it easier for them to fund that investment,” she added.