Five-minute interview: Hayley Roberts, Distology

Hello Hayley, tell us what you do for a living. Hello, I’m the CEO of Distology, which is a cyber security solutions provider distributing leading and emerging technologies and services across EMEA.

Why are you the right person for your job? Just because I am the founder doesn’t mean I automatically qualify to be the best person for the job. In fact, I regularly ask myself whether I have the energy and desire to take Distology to the next level, as it is challenging on a daily basis. Right now, I really do – and I still believe we are just beginning our journey on what can be achieved.

What gets you up in the morning? The thought that anything can happen and loving what I do – and letting the dogs out for a wee!

Who helped you get to where you are today? There have been many positive influences in my life and I have amazing friends. However, everything I have done through my career has been to benefit my three brilliant children and what helps and inspires me is their confidence, positivity and tenacity.

What is the best or worst business advice you have received and from whom? The worst advice was “don’t do it” when I told someone I was going to start on my own, whereas the best has been “trust your gut”. I like to look at things in a balanced way and when my gut is screaming at me, I often doubt it. I have to say though, it is rarely wrong. This does mean, however, you have to make some tough decisions.

What advice would you give to someone starting out today in IT? Learn as much as possible and don’t specialise too soon.

What does the next five years hold for the channel? Oh, I wish I had a crystal ball. In my opinion, channel is gaining momentum, not depleting, and so the next five years should be very exciting. “I like to look at things in a balanced way and when my gut is screaming at me, I often doubt it – I have to say though, it is rarely wrong” Hayley Roberts, Distology The shift change of what value we can add in channel is evident and there is so much more room for agility in the services we can offer. Exciting times!

Tell us something most people do not know about you I am not completely extroverted. It may surprise people to know that I love nothing more than to sit and read, and I go to bed early. Don’t get me wrong though, I am not impartial to a good boogie now and again – much to my children’s annoyance!

Have you learnt anything new during the pandemic? I spent a lot of time trying to learn what exercise suits me best during the pandemic. In the past year, I started trapeze yoga and I love it! The core strength needed and the inversion is incredible. I would recommend it to anyone.

What goal do you have to achieve before you die, and why? I would like to have no regrets and to have helped as many people as possible. Seeing others happy and confident is pure joy.

What is the best book you’ve ever read? Life is in the transitions by Bruce Feiler.

And the worst film you’ve ever seen? Oppenheimer – honestly over rated and too long.

What would be your Desert Island MP3s? Chemistry by Kelly Clarkson, and Happiness by The Beloved.

What temptation can you not resist? Salted peanuts and beer.