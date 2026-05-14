BT Wholesale: Customers will switch for better security

The channel is experiencing strong demand for 5G connectivity, but many delivering communication products and services are gearing up for an increase in demand for artificial intelligence (AI).

A snapshot of the position of the channel on the comms front has been shared by BT Wholesale, which quizzed both users and partners about their current priorities in its Future unlocked: Confidence, capability and connection report.

The channel indicated that they expect AI adoption to be the main driver of technology investments over the next decade, with demand increasing for AI-driven voice, security and network optimisation the three clear growth areas.

Partners cited customer satisfaction as the top business priority, followed by ensuring the same high standards were enjoyed by staff. There were also some concerns around the age-old challenge of finding and retaining skilled staff to keep service levels consistent.

The BT research also exposed fears that customers would be prepared to switch channel partners to get improved security support. Those that can provide the right levels of technical and strategic support are in demand from a user base that is struggling with in-house skills in the face of growing complexity.

There is decent demand for 5G, but some partners called on vendors to continue with user education efforts to make a better case to customers for upgrading.

Thea Sztejka, managing director at BT Wholesale, said the vendor was committed to working with its channel, and continued to invest in networks, tools and expertise that would enable partners to grow.