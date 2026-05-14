BT Wholesale: Customers will switch for better security
Comms player shares findings from a report that highlights the importance users place around security and reliable connectivity
The channel is experiencing strong demand for 5G connectivity, but many delivering communication products and services are gearing up for an increase in demand for artificial intelligence (AI).
A snapshot of the position of the channel on the comms front has been shared by BT Wholesale, which quizzed both users and partners about their current priorities in its Future unlocked: Confidence, capability and connection report.
The channel indicated that they expect AI adoption to be the main driver of technology investments over the next decade, with demand increasing for AI-driven voice, security and network optimisation the three clear growth areas.
Partners cited customer satisfaction as the top business priority, followed by ensuring the same high standards were enjoyed by staff. There were also some concerns around the age-old challenge of finding and retaining skilled staff to keep service levels consistent.
The BT research also exposed fears that customers would be prepared to switch channel partners to get improved security support. Those that can provide the right levels of technical and strategic support are in demand from a user base that is struggling with in-house skills in the face of growing complexity.
There is decent demand for 5G, but some partners called on vendors to continue with user education efforts to make a better case to customers for upgrading.
Thea Sztejka, managing director at BT Wholesale, said the vendor was committed to working with its channel, and continued to invest in networks, tools and expertise that would enable partners to grow.
Customer priority
The research showed that AI was also a customer priority, with plans to invest in AI-driven security, internet monitoring and customer service automation.
Many are already using AI to help discover which partner they should be working with, and some of the gripes with the channel were around slow response times and the challenges integrating the latest tech into a legacy system.
The channel also needed to be aware of the concerns customers had around rising costs and competing pressures on budgets as factors that could explain why some deals did not get signed off.
Security remains a key factor in terms of protecting data, but increasingly users are looking for a supplier that can prove it can provide UK data sovereignty. A significant number (89%) want their technology partners to provide proactive updates to indicate they are on top of the threat challenge.
The BT Wholesale report also underlined the expectation from customers around quality infrastructure and connection speeds, with many users indicating their staff needed reliable connectivity as hybrid working continued.
5G was seen as the answer to a lot of those problems, with 91% of those quizzed describing it as vital to the future of their businesses because of the speed and security it could provide and support.
“This research shows how confidence in connectivity creates opportunity – powering better employee experiences, sharper customer engagement and more resilient organisations,” said Sztejka. “It also highlights where partners play a crucial role: helping businesses simplify complexity, scale innovation and unlock the full value of the UK’s digital infrastructure.”