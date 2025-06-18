BT Wholesale: Making the switch to digital

Those working in the telecoms market know all too well that the looming public switched telephone network (PSTN) switch-off is a key talking point for customers.

To assess what is happening with BT’s channel, MicroScope put some questions to Thea Sztejka, managing director at BT Wholesale.

What is the focus of BT Wholesale’s channel right now?

We are focused on our partners. There are so many opportunities out there, it’s our role to make sure they are equipped to make the most of them. The switch to digital has opened a treasure chest of new revenue streams with customer expectation evolving rapidly, and channel players must change in line. We’re always looking at how we can expand our portfolios, and every innovative solution is backed by thoughtful onboarding services that make them easy for partners to introduce into their own portfolios to sell. We then educate about possible wraparound propositions that partners can sell on to further increase customer stickiness and wallet share.

The technology we provide is obviously crucial, but so is making sure we’re as easy to work with as possible. We’ve got a real push around APIs and automation to make ordering and interaction more seamless, as well as big initiatives in securing more face time with partners so we can listen to their needs.

We recently completed our Partner Connect Tour, where we took our Partner Plus Live events on the road to bring us closer to our partners across the country. Relationships will always be a vital component of a healthy channel, and we understand our role in fostering them. We’re focused on finding new ways to fuel existing and ignite new relationships.

Is the PSTN switch-off one of the areas where partners are actively working with customers?

The navigation to digital is so exciting because everyone is at different stages. A channel partner can look at any business and see an opportunity somewhere. Perhaps it’s the initial switch from PSTN to all-IP, the introduction of 5G-enabled devices, or the adoption of AI solutions – every single stage of the digital journey provides an opportunity to actively work with customers to support them in their journeys.

One area we’re seeing huge growth in is the continued adoption of UCaaS tools. Most businesses understand that the days of the desk-bound phone system have passed, and this evolution has brought a new array of solutions that deliver so many benefits to businesses and their operations.

Partners are educating customers about how seamless switching from calls to video, from fixed connectivity to mobile, can really enrich customers and internal comms, strengthening relationships, collaboration and sales. Beyond that, wraparound services like AI call analytics bring more intelligence to business communications, and another revenue stream opportunity for partners.

Is there still a divide between telco and IT partners, or has that blurred?

The line is blurring, and with this comes an evolution of the channel partner. Gone are the days when a business would reach out once every few years to update deployments – now partners are becoming strategic growth drivers. Their deep understanding of the technology landscape is being relied on by businesses of all sizes to compete and get them to the next level. We’re here to support that transition.

The breadth of the BT footprint means our wide-ranging expertise is unmatched, and we use this knowledge to shape our wholesale offerings. That means partners can be sure that they have a strategic partner in us that can provide them with everything they need to be a consultative, strategic technology guide that makes them indispensable to customers.

What can BT Wholesale offer the channel?

Our partners are the stars of the show. We understand the role we need to play to grow their business, and we have their backs. Since becoming managing director, I personally feel a deep responsibility to make good on our promises.

We offer stability. The channel industry is ever-changing, and that can bring challenges. No partner wants their vendor to be consistently transitioning through M&As or other upheavals, because it means they’re not fully focussed on delivering a partner-centric service – they simply can’t be. We are partner-centric, and we are results-focused: that means all our activity is conducted with the goal of driving growth for our partners.

Beyond partners’ financial success, we also don’t shy away from the role a business of our size has to play in driving a more inclusive workplace and sustainable practices. I am very passionate about providing an environment where everyone can thrive as no business is really anything without its people, and, in my experience, diversity always leads to success. I am an active mentor in BT’s Women in Wholesale programme, and I will always encourage my team to work with partners to ensure more inclusive approaches are being considered.

Similarly, the technology industry has a big influence over the country’s sustainability practices. BT has brought forward its internal net-zero target to 2031 and its customer and supply chain target to 2041, and we’re working with partners to help them identify how they can introduce greener practices while identifying opportunities for commercial growth.