BT Wholesale arms channel with mobile SIMs

BT Wholesale has launched a mobile SIM package for the channel after concluding a successful trial with a number of partners.

The comms specialist will make its Complete Mobile offering, using EE Mobile SIMs, available to partners that want to sell 4G and 5G connectivity and international roaming packages to their customers.

The decision to offer general availability to those that are part of the Partner Plus community came after the vendor ran a trial with a number of channel players, including Lister Communications, Comms Connect and Calteq.

The vendor quoted BT Business research that claimed 59% of British business owners viewed their mobile phone as the most essential item to running their company. It also pointed out that it was giving the channel access to EE’s mobile network, which was one of the first to embrace 5G.

Gavin Jones, channel partners director at BT Wholesale, said the channel would be able to pitch the offering to a significant customer base.

“Most UK businesses see mobile as a vital communications tool. With Complete Mobile added to our portfolio of products and services, our channel partners can lock in their customers, who can now get all their connectivity needs from one supplier. Complete Mobile gives partners a new edge to their offerings. In addition, they’ll have direct access to our mobile specialists, and all the tools, resources and support they need,” he said.

“BT Wholesale is committed to equipping our partners with the best possible solutions and services. I believe Complete Mobile demonstrates the importance of working together closely with our partners to help supercharge their growth,” he added.

One of the partners that took part in the trial, Lister Communications, said its customers wanted a channel partner to be able to cover their communications needs.

“We were looking for a simple and flexible mobile proposition to offer our customers – from SMEs to local authorities – so we were delighted to be given the opportunity to become a trialist for the new SIM,” said Jim Clapham, operations and mobile workforce director at Lister Communications.

“BT Wholesale listened to our 22 years of experience in providing wholesale mobile, and adapted product features such as roaming to suit our needs – and the market’s needs. They’ve taken time to test the whole offering, from the provisioning and pricing through to marketing, to ensure we – and they – were ready to launch to our customers,” he added.

BT Wholesale has been promoting its Partner Plus programme and taking steps to put the channel in a position where it can tap into growth areas, including 5G.