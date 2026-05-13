Security slips on SME priority list

Managed service providers (MSPs) have noted small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) security budgets coming under pressure as customers wrestle with the economic pressures of dealing with increased costs and persistent inflation.

CyberSmart’s latest annual MSP survey has revealed a concerning shift in priorities among SMEs, with the focus on security slipping behind other pressures, despite the increased number of threats.

MSPs reported that their customers placed dealing with rising costs and inflation above ransomware and malware infections as they focused on the day-to-day running of their businesses.

The report found that, from an MSP perspective, the rise in artificial intelligence (AI)-driven attacks was the number one concern as the channel looked to protect themselves and their customers.

The need to protect the business is a genuine one for MSPs, with CyberSmart being told by three-quarters of those quizzed that they had been the victims of at least one breach in the past year. More than half had been targeted more than twice as criminals looked to exploit their position in the broader supply chain.

More than half (59%) of MSPs felt the risks customers faced had risen over the past year, with SMEs continuing to be a target for cyber criminals.

MSPs also shared the same economic concerns their customers were obsessing over, but ranked those lower than the need to get ahead of the AI threat.