Context: Customers investing in higher-spec refurbished PCs

One of the expected consequences of the strained supply of PC storage and components is an increased willingness by customers to opt for refurbished and remanufactured equipment.

Analysis by Context of the refurbished PC market across Europe in the first quarter identified signs that users have been investing in higher-specification machines.

Although the market was pretty flat in unit terms, revenues across Europe in the quarter improved by 10% year-on-year as users invested in more capable machines.

Desktop sales were down by 1% when compared to the equivalent quarter in 2025, but laptops and notebooks improved by 12%, which helped the market keep some of the momentum going that had been building thanks to a strong finish to last year.

The UK was one of those territories that suffered a slowdown in sales, compared with other countries, most notably Spain, that continued to deliver growth.

Higher specifications become the new standard “While overall refurbished PC demand was relatively flat in Q1, the market dynamics underneath are changing quite rapidly,” said Jacky Chan, who tracks sustainability at Context. “Customers are increasingly willing to pay more for higher-quality refurbished devices with stronger specifications, particularly in notebooks. That shift is driving average selling price (ASP) growth and expanding the premium segment of the market,” he added. Context found that when it came to routes to market, the channel delivering refurbished PCs continued to remain a specialist one, with small to medium-sized businesses accounting for 70% of sales. The majority of refurbished kit is corporate machines from the likes of Dell, HP and Lenovo, which are being given a second life. The major PC vendors have been developing their refurbished options, working closely with channel partners to get them into the hands of users. HP is one notable example, and the vendor’s products accounted for almost half of those products sold in the first quarter. Demand for higher-performance refurbished notebooks continues to strengthen. Consumers increasingly view refurbished products as long-term primary devices rather than secondary budget purchases Jacky Chan, Context As well as looking for reputable branded hardware, Context found that users were also demanding higher specifications, with devices with 16GB RAM or higher dominating almost 70% of the notebook market. The appetite for 8GB options has fallen sharply. For the first time, notebooks with 512GB storage capacity accounted for a third of market share. “We’re seeing customers actively trade up despite rising prices,” said Chan. “Lower-spec systems are becoming less attractive, even when heavily discounted, while demand for higher-performance refurbished notebooks continues to strengthen. Consumers increasingly view refurbished products as long-term primary devices rather than secondary budget purchases.” He added: “The refurbished market is steadily moving upmarket. Demand is no longer being driven purely by affordability. Customers are prioritising performance, longevity and quality, and that is reshaping both pricing and product mix across Europe.”