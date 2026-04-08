Rapid7 enhances Pact programme after partner feedback

Rapid7 has responded to channel feedback by introducing several enhancements to its partner programme and taking steps to widen the dialogue it generates across its ecosystem.

The security player used its recent partner conference to outline a number of enhancements to its programme that have largely emerged as a result of responses to initiatives introduced in 2025.

As a result, the vendor has introduced a top platinum tier for partners, simplified the discount process and launched a community for technical specialists across its partner network.

“This was the next rendition and evolution of the of the Pact programme. The last one we did was at the beginning of 2025,” said Tim Goodwin, director international channel partnerships at Rapid7.

As the 2025 version rolled out, the firm remained open to feedback from partners and incorporated a lot of those suggestions into its updates for 2026.

“We took a lot of that on board. Some of the feedback partners gave us was that the structure lacked flexibility for them,” said Goodwin.

As a result, a range of moves were made, including the introduction of the platinum tier, initially launched with seven global partners, including two in the UK, to reward the most committed in its channel. At the same time, the vendor responded to calls to make it slightly easier to move between tiers to incentivise those looking to move up to silver and gold.

That move followed the decision last year to introduce the registered partner tier to provide an entry point and supplement the existing bronze, silver and gold levels. The discount structure was levelled so the same offers applied to those reselling the firm’s technology and those looking to deliver the platform as a managed service. The firm also made improvements to its quoting strategy, simplifying the process to accelerate the time it takes to get a price in front of a customer.

There has been a strong appetite from the channel for enablement, with feedback centred on making training more digestible and reflective of the time constraints faced by smaller partners.

“Our partners came back to say, ‘It’s great to have all this stuff, but we can’t spend our entire time going through it all,” said Goodwin.

The final initiative is the introduction of the technical champions programme to provide a forum where solution engineers can discuss issues with peers and Rapid7 experts.

“We all know and love our solutions, engineers, our SES in the channel,” Goodwin added “They’re the people who understand, know and can really be the advisers for our customers. What we’ve done is create a programme that is specifically just about them. It’s an opt-in programme.”

Goodwin said the vendor would continue to be open to feedback and would be looking to enhance the Pact offering as it continued to evolve its channel support.

“If we show that we’re listening that resonates well...we listened on the enablement front, we listened on the partner structure, we listened on the discounts,” he added. “That is important because it makes Rapid7 one of the most profitable MDR vendors for any partner to deal with.”