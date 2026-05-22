Opswat signals file security opportunity

The gap that can open up between storage and security teams around data files should spell a channel opportunity for those able to deliver protection in that area.

With the storage community prioritising backup and restore, and the security teams looking to prevent issues from getting into the network, malware sitting in files can often slip through the net.

Risks increase when the files become part of the backup regime, and can live on through M&A data consolidation processes.

Dan Roberts, international director of channel sales at Opswat, said the company was working with partners to encourage them to engage with customers on the question of file security.

“I like to talk about being a zero trust for files,” he said. “When files hit the perimeter, we are scanning our advanced malware threat protection with our multi-layered platform, and our emphasis is very much around [the fact that] any file can be infected.

“As and when files are passed between companies, between individuals within the companies, there becomes that proliferation of the files, and typically they are trusted,” added Roberts.

“Large organisations are trusting these files, but they haven’t been sanitised, they haven’t been cleaned, and this is where we play.”