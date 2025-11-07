Expertise will unlock OT opportunity

Operational technology (OT) has been identified as a growth area for the IT channel, with the pressure on partners to provide security for previously closed systems that are being opened up the networks.

The message for those in the IT channel looking to exploit the opportunity to provide support and security for OT environments is to understand the differences and the complex demands that are created by working with older systems.

Chris Dyke, sales director UK and Ireland at Allied Telesis, said the market for OT products had increased significantly as customers looked to get systems linked up to the network.

“The market for OT equipment has exploded over the last decade with many traditional machines and systems becoming ‘connected’ and therefore potentially becoming more efficient, optimised and able to report their health in a more meaningful way. This allows the business to make more pragmatic decisions around their usage and maintenance which could give them a competitive advantage,” he said.

Patrick Scholl, head of OT at Infinigate Group, said the opportunity around OT was opening up for partners but there had to be an awareness of the different designs of these systems, adding: “OT security is still in its early stage, although it is now held to the same regulatory standards as IT security, creating a unique set of challenges.

“Organisations are now under pressure to catch up quickly and meet compliance requirements, often without the right expertise for assessments, concepts or implementation in place.

“While there is some overlap with IT security, the technologies, processes and priorities in OT security are very different. The assumption that IT skills can be applied directly to OT is misguided, as OT requires its own specialist knowledge and approach. Therefore, a cultural and organisational shift is required to manage risks effectively.”

The consequence of having to rethink budgets and priorities has meant that many customers are yet to grasp the nettle and address the issue.

“Many have yet to implement meaningful OT security. Those starting from scratch will need the channel’s help to assess their environments, identify vulnerabilities, and build a tailored strategy to establish and maintain robust OT security,” said Scholl.

Ric Derbyshire, principal security researcher, Orange Cyberdefense, said OT environments were often expansive and had evolved over time making it difficult to connect with other IT systems. That problem was exacerbated by staff shortages that meant skills to control and integrate those systems had left customer organisations.

James Neilson, international senior vice-present at OPSWAT, said that those trying to apply their existing knowledge to OT without understanding the demands of that environment will find life difficult.

“In the past, we’ve seen organisations directly apply IT controls to OT environments, which presents a false sense of security and causes disruptive false positives. However, customers are now looking for security solutions and controls tailored to ICS/OT systems to ensure effective risk management,” he said.

“The convergence of IT and OT has exposed an expertise gap that the channel can fill. As security teams face systems beyond their experience, customers are turning to partners with deep IT and OT knowledge who understand how IT threats affect critical operations.

“As OT and IT systems converge, there’s a growing opportunity for those who can manage data flows. Organisations now recognise the need to detect and neutralise hidden threats before they reach critical OT environments, driving demand for solutions that secure data in transit,” he concluded.