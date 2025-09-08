Q&A: Stuart Robson-Frisby, Netwrix

One of the key moves the security vendor made at the start of last month was to welcome a fresh vice-president of worldwide channels. Before he provides a channel update, Britt Norwood, chief revenue officer at Netwrix, talks about the appointment and gives a broad update, covering the recently announced revamped partner programme.

“We’re pleased to share that Stuart Robson-Frisby has taken on the role of leading our global go-to-market strategy as of 1 August,” he says. “Stuart brings strong channel expertise, having previously led EMEA channel sales at Netwrix and, before that, at Tanium. His leadership will be key as we expand in EMEA and globally.

“At the same time, we’re revamping our channel programme to ensure it remains profitable and sustainable for both partners and distributors. A key focus has been building a partner ecosystem capable of delivering demos, proof of concepts, and professional services that truly add value to our joint customers. Ultimately, our goal is to drive 100% of our business through channel partners, making them an integral part of our growth strategy.

“Also, Netwrix has significantly expanded our technology portfolio in recent years, providing our UK channel partners with comprehensive solutions for data security posture management, privileged access management, identity threat detection and response, directory management, identity management, and endpoint management,” he says.

“With enhanced visibility, control and protection capabilities, our partners can confidently address complex data and identity security challenges, improve compliance standards, and ultimately drive growth in an evolving marketplace. The strengthened offerings not only bolster their competitive edge, but also enable them to deliver unmatched value and security assurance to their customer base.”

The next set of questions are answered by Robson-Frisby, who talks specifically about the impact the revamped partner programme should have for its channel base. He begins by stating that everything the firm does is based on feedback from partners.

“Partner feedback is central to our approach,” says Robson-Frisby. “We consistently gather feedback, whether during events or through ongoing engagement, to ensure we’re improving and delivering real value to our ecosystem. We know partners invest significant time with us, so we aim to make every interaction worthwhile, and our partner programme is evolving with this in mind. We have designed it to be profitable for our partners, so they are motivated and equipped to bring our technology to their customers successfully.”

How should partners see life improve? “Partners will see stronger joint go-to-market investment from Netwrix, not only through marketing support, but also by having our sales team work closely with them in their offices, side by side, to create opportunities together. “We believe success comes from collaboration, and we are committed to providing meaningful support to partners who dedicate time and resources to building success with us.”

How has the channel performed so far this year? “The channel has performed strongly this year, and we’re pleased with the progress. Our focus now is to elevate that success by rewarding top performers who work closely with us to generate opportunities and close business. “A key part of this is enabling partners to earn both sales and technical certifications on Netwrix solutions, which equips them to deliver higher-value services and improve their margins.”