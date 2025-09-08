Channel moves: Who’s gone where?

A number of appointments caught the eye in the past week, including a few directly connected with channel management. All of those being ushered into fresh roles will be tasked with growing their respective businesses and making a positive difference.

Iplicit Cloud accounting provider iplicit has made a couple of senior hires, welcoming Ben Crow, an experienced channel leader with 27 years’ experience, including senior leadership roles at SAP and Asana, as vice-president of partnerships. The firm has also appointed Lizzy Hillary as senior product manager. She has previously held positions at the Access Group and Klipboard (formerly known as Kerridge). Lyndon Stickley, CEO of iplicit, stated: “2025 is shaping up to be another landmark year of growth for iplicit. According to our intel, in 2024, we outsold our closest competitor two to one; this year, we’re on track for three to one; and next year, it will be at least four to one. Partners are absolutely central to this acceleration, alongside our direct sales team.”

Netwrix Security firm Netwrix has made a couple of senior channel appointments, with Frank DeCicco becoming head of the Americas channel and Stuart Robson-Frisby joining as vice-president of the worldwide channel. DeCicco joins Netwrix after more than two decades leading partner sales organisations at Tanium and Cisco. Robson-Frisby also has time at Tanium on his CV, as well as at Ivanti. “Frank and Stuart are trusted advocates dedicated to our partners and customers,” said Britt Norwood, chief revenue officer at Netwrix. “As security challenges grow more complex, strong partnerships are essential to keeping organisations secure. With their leadership, our partner ecosystem will continue to expand, delivering data security that starts with identity to strengthen cyber resilience.”

Channelscaler Partner ecosystem platform specialist Channelscaler has announced the appointment of Brian Martin as CEO, with Kenneth Fox, the founding CEO, assuming the role of founder and chief technology officer. Martin joins the company with extensive experience across the technology sector, most recently serving as chief revenue officer at Litmus Software, which was acquired by Validity in April 2025. He has spent more than 20 years in the technology industry, contributing to notable companies including OpenAir, NetSuite and ForeSee. “I am delighted to welcome Brian to the Channelscaler team and look forward to partnering as we support our customers in winning partner mindshare and helping them create competitive advantage in their partner ecosystem,” said Fox. “Brian comes to Channelscaler with a proven track record in customer success and expertise in go-to-market strategies. He will further strengthen our leadership team and accelerate our journey as a channel programme automation leader.”