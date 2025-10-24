Air IT Group rebrand focuses on SME market

Air IT Group has undergone a rebrand that involves introducing a customer-centric strategy and omnichannel service platform.

The managed services player wants to make sure small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) have a clear grasp of its market offering and enjoy an improved experience when doing business with the firm.

Air IT has been developing its offering, and has moved all of its capabilities under a single umbrella to make it easier for customers to tap into its complete range of services.

“We’ve made significant investments in building true in-house expertise across automation, AI [artificial intelligence] and cyber security,” said Barney Taylor, CEO of Air IT Group.

“Our new brand reflects our evolution as an organisation: building a single intelligent technology stack that gives SMEs the platform they need to grow.”

The rebrand comes after a period of expansion through acquisition and growing the business organically, with management now deeming this to be the right time to start a fresh chapter.

In the past couple of years, the firm has used M&A to expand, picking up Vital Technology Group in 2023, SCS in March last year and Edinburgh-based SoConnect last May.