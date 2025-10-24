HaywireMedia - stock.adobe.com
Air IT Group rebrand focuses on SME market
Managed services player freshens things up to ensure it’s able to tap into the sizeable market opportunity
Air IT Group has undergone a rebrand that involves introducing a customer-centric strategy and omnichannel service platform.
The managed services player wants to make sure small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) have a clear grasp of its market offering and enjoy an improved experience when doing business with the firm.
Air IT has been developing its offering, and has moved all of its capabilities under a single umbrella to make it easier for customers to tap into its complete range of services.
“We’ve made significant investments in building true in-house expertise across automation, AI [artificial intelligence] and cyber security,” said Barney Taylor, CEO of Air IT Group.
“Our new brand reflects our evolution as an organisation: building a single intelligent technology stack that gives SMEs the platform they need to grow.”
The rebrand comes after a period of expansion through acquisition and growing the business organically, with management now deeming this to be the right time to start a fresh chapter.
In the past couple of years, the firm has used M&A to expand, picking up Vital Technology Group in 2023, SCS in March last year and Edinburgh-based SoConnect last May.
Growth potential
Air IT has seen the numbers around the size and growth potential of the SME market, and wants to make sure it’s getting a decent slice of the pie. That customer base is also facing incredible pressure to innovate, particularly in terms of AI adoption, but it remains secure in the face of rising threats.
“Technology is developing faster than ever, and many businesses risk being left behind as a result,” said Lee Johnson, chief technology officer at Air IT Group. “Technology should simplify, not complicate, the way businesses work, by creating smarter and more secure systems that take away the everyday friction of IT and deliver better customer experiences.
“That’s why we are focused on improving service delivery and ensuring that our clients remain at the heart of everything we do,” he added. “The SME sector’s ability to adopt and integrate new technology, including AI and automation, is critical to future productivity and competitiveness in the UK.”
Air IT is also using automation to underpin improvements in the customer experience, which is a key feature of this rebrand.
Pete Pendlebury, chief automation and AI officer at Air IT Group, added: “By embedding automation throughout the organisation, we’ve fundamentally changed how we work with our customers.
“We now execute more than 161 million actions per month using robotic process automation, which is more than 60 per second,” he said. “This frees up our teams to spend more time delivering value to our customers, improving their experience through faster, more consistent service, instantly available 24/7.”
Others in the channel have chosen this year as the one for a rebrand, as they underline their evolved capabilities in the market. One of the most recent examples was the return of the Hammer brand as Exertis Enterprise looked to emphasise its storage, security and infrastructure roots. Earlier this summer, Evolve IP also used a brand refresh as a backdrop to support its growth ambitions.