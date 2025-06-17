Integris seals largest deal yet to expand MSP offering

Managed service provider (MSP) Integris has sealed the acquisition of fellow MSP TechMD, along with its security division, 1nteger Security.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed, but it is described by Integris as the largest it has made and is designed to support the ambition of bolstering its position as a managed services player targeting the small to medium-sized enterprise (SME) market.

Its latest target has been around since 1986, trading under the name OCS before rebranding to TechMD in 2023, operating out of the Northeastern US area, as well as running a presence in California. The firm provides a range of managed IT and cyber security services.

1nteger Security, which is also part of the deal, provides security services to a wide range of verticals, including healthcare, manufacturing, finance and legal.

The acquisition comes at a time when Integris is changing its senior management, with Rashaad Bajwa transitioning from CEO to executive chairman of the Integris board and Glenn Mathis, the firm’s previous president and chief operating officer, taking up the CEO position.

“Every acquisition we make is a strategic step toward our vision of transforming Integris into a smarter, faster, more transformative digital powerhouse,” said Mathis.

“By bringing like-minded teams and capabilities into the Integris family, we’re not just expanding our footprint, we’re deepening our ability to elevate the customer experience. Together, we will deliver a high-impact platform that’s more responsive, more secure and more aligned with the real needs of our clients,” he added.

In response, Kevin Blake, president and CEO of TechMD, said the combination of the two firms would create a strong market proposition.

“Our mission has been to develop a technology company that is future-ready and forward-thinking with a strong sense of duty toward the customer experience, and we believe Integris is the perfect representation of this direction,” he said. “Integris and its leadership are in the right position to elevate our combined experience and technology solutions to the next level, and we’re thrilled to be joining their team.”

The announcement of the deal was also an opportunity for Bajwa to sign off as CEO and praise the choice of successor, whom he expected to be a “perfect fit” for the business.

“Our industry is undergoing exciting changes, with Integris at the forefront of this innovative charge, and with Glenn’s powerful thought leadership on how AI [artificial intelligence], automation and data will transform the MSP of the future, now is the perfect time for him to take over the reigns as CEO and for me to support Integris from my position on the board,” he said.

TechMD marks the 10th acquisition sealed by Integris in the past three-and-a-half years as the firm looks to use mergers and acquisitions to gain more market coverage and additional skills and services. Recent deals have included Network People, Caltech and Security7.

Integris itself is a result of bringing together several MSPs, backed by Frontenac, and launching the business in 2021.

The activities of Integris underline the extent to which consolidation is a feature of the managed service provider market on both sides of the Atlantic as firms combine to gain more geographic coverage, skills and a wider customer base.